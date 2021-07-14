'Gran Turismo 7' PS5 Beta Test Leaked: Quest and How to Get Beta Key

Information on a "Gran Turismo 7" beta was spotted on PlayStation Experience. This might confirm the unannounced existence of a beta test developed for excited players.

Players have been waiting with anticipation for the latest installment of "Gran Turismo" ever since it got its announcement trailer back in 2020. The "Gran Turismo 7" video teased a bunch of new maps, an improved game interface, an exciting campaign story, and a lot of updated car models in its inventory.



As written in its video description, "Whether you're a competitive racer, collector, fine-tuning builder, livery designer, photographer or arcade fan - ignite your personal passion for cars with features inspired by the past, present, and future of Gran Turismo."

'Gran Turismo 7' PS5 Beta Test: How to Get Beta Key

Some gamers spotted the "Gran Turismo 7" while opening the Experience PlayStation website. This is an infamous and easy-to-access app in the PlayStation interface often used for special promotions of some incoming games.

To open the "Grand Turismo 7" beta, you need to:

Open Experience PlayStation on the official website

Click "Start Quest"

Click "Related Campaigns"

Open "Italia Quest"

"Grand Turismo Beta (Test)" should be listed as one of the choices.

Watch the 10-second video trailer. This is a "Quest" set to expire on July 31.

After completing the video, you can now click on "Unlock the Beta code early."

You will receive a 12-digit code "1234-5678-9012" redeemable code.

Techstory said the whole program is a "strange development." Further analysis of the program opens up a lot of issues.

First, the "Grand Turismo 7" PS5 beta test is unannounced. Neither PlayStation nor game developers have released information about an ongoing test.

Second, the beta seems exclusive to Italian servers because it was found under the category "Italia Quest."

Lastly, the 12-digit redeemable code does not work. The number sequence itself seemed like a placeholder, per EuroGamer.

Read Also: 'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl' Characters, Trailer, Gameplay: Best Meme Reactions to New Fighting Game!

'Gran Turismo 7' PS5 Beta Test Leaked

Gtplanet was the first to report about the "Grand Turismo 7" beta test. This development, however, led them to believe that the beta test might have been leaked early.

A "Gran Turismo 7" beta test strongly indicates that game developers are working on new promotional content for public consumption. The beta test might be released on Italian servers first.

It is important to note that the "Gran Turismo" franchise has a history of using beta programs, similar to its release with "Gran Turismo Sport."

The 12-digit code might also be in development. Upon completion, a working beta code might be released using the same steps listed above.

Lastly, the reward code specifies to work on "PS5 only." This opens up speculations if the beta program or the "Gran Turismo 7" game itself would be exclusive to PS5 players.

"Gran Turismo 7" will undoubtedly have more information the closer its launching date gets. For now, gamers can expect the "Gran Turismo 7" official release sometime in 2022.

