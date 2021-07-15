'GTA Online' Los Santos Tuners Update: Release Date, Key Features of 'Fast and Furious'-Like Car Racing

"GTA Online" is adding an Automotive Underground in Los Santos!

The "GTA Online" Los Santos Tuners update introduces a gigantic, shared social space where players can show off their customized vehicles, race with other players, and even look for shady contacts for a chance at easy money.





The "GTA Online" Los Santos Tuners is a huge update scheduled on July 20. New missions, in-game mechanics, and a lot of cars will be added to the game.

New Cars

Since the update is all about cars, "GTA Online" is bringing in 17 new car models in the game! Ten will be launched together with the update, while the rest will be released at a later date. Players can earn, build or ride cars like:

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Annis Euros

Annis ZR350

Annis Remus

Vapid Dominator GTT

Dinka RT30000

Vulkar Warrener HKR

Obey Tailgater S

Dinka Jester RR

LS Car Meet

"GTA Online" puts a non-descript, graffitied warehouse on the edge of town in Cypress Flats. Inside, players can join the "LS Car Meet," a place to avoid the law and immerse in everything related to cars.

Players will have to grind getting their own "LS Car Meet Membership," a "Reputation," and participate in "New Races" in the area. Play and earn exclusive rewards by doing the aforementioned options.

Earn a Reputation

Going underground, Reputation and street credit are valuable commodities. Earn "Reputation" by participating in daily log-in bonuses, putting time in the Test Track, winning races, and hanging out in the Car Meet.

A bigger Reputation elevates the player's underground status and unlocks an assortment of rewards like fashionable gear, new car customization options, trade discounts for new vehicles, access to new race modes, and even the ability to hold a private Car Meet.

LS Car Meet Membership

Getting the LS Car Meet Membership gives access to the "Test Track," a large underground space where players can drive, drift and race vehicles. Players can try sampling "Test Rides," where they get to drive a rotating selection of free cars.

Members could also compete in "Prize Ride Challenges" and win "Prize Ride" rewards. Later, they can unlock a new "Merch Shop," "Tattoo Shop," and "Modding area" where members can customize cars in real-time.

Higher-level members can even incite a "Private Takeover." This lets them customize lighting and banner colors to decorate the Car Meet spaces!

New Race Modes

"GTA Online" is also adding new races inside and outside the Car Meet. Note that each race has its own Leaderboards

Head-to-Head - Race for speed a precision against an opponent in a short format race.

Scramble - Four players will race to collect 20 checkpoints. The fastest player wins.

Time Trials - Race around the track and compare who was the fastest personal record.

Players can also race anywhere in the Los Santos neighborhood! Two new race modes could be activated anywhere at any time, so players can pick their own road. However, note that racing in the street will involve new challenges, like avoiding pedestrians, other cars and even having LSPD's finest chasing them.

Street Race Series - race on creative tracks built on the streets of Los Santos scenic neighborhoods.

Pursuit Series - race by completing checkpoints scattered around the map.

'Fast and Furious'-Like Car Racing

The incoming "GTA Online" Los Santos Tuners shows a lot of resemblance to the "Fast and Furious" racing experience. Players get their chance to explore the underground automotive society where only car enthusiasts and the meanest street drivers hang out.

Show off your car, earn the respect, and make your record in the hottest street races!

