Online Petition for $2000 Fourth Stimulus Check: When Will It Hit 3 Million Signatures?

The call for a fourth stimulus check continues, and it is getting a lot louder. The ongoing petition is asking for $2000 monthly recurring payments for the duration of the crisis. With the Delta variant spreading, families need financial aid to stay resilient and pay their ongoing debts.

Newsweek got in touch with the Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin who created a change.org petition in 2020.

Her online petitioned calls for the US House of Representatives and Senate to provide families with "$2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis."

This online petition has already gained a lot of support. People agreed to her letter that "We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won't be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

Online Petition for $2000 Fourth Stimulus

The online petition is aiming for 3 million signatories. More than 2.6 million people have signed as of time of writing, with about 85,000 new supporters in the past week alone. After a year since its first call, the petition is less than 400,000 signatures away from its goal.

This fourth stimulus check is undoubtedly getting momentum together with its supporters. An earlier report already mentioned how the House of Ways and Means Committee wrote a letter to the white house supporting a fourth stimulus check. Senators also called for financial aid to help families "put food on their table."

Hitting the 3 million goal will make this petition one of change.org's "most signed" category. Supporters are anxiously waiting on the White House response to this petition.

When Will It Hit 3 Million Signatures?

Bonin is reportedly confident that at its current pace, the petition could complete its goal by late August.

She told Newsweek that "The most common reason [people sign] is that uncertain feeling. We're still in uncertain times ... And it's times like this that it feels like people go back into a fear-based life." She also said, "We all are incredibly resilient if we know the tools we have to be resilient with. $1,000 a month, $800 a month, it isn't enough to pay all the monthly bills. But if I know I just have that I can figure out what I do from there."

The ongoing pandemic that has caused many Americans to lose their jobs continues to spread until this day. Bonin created the petition to propose that a fourth stimulus check would help suffering families from falling into poverty.

Unfortunately, the White House has neither denied nor acknowledged the online petition. Supporters might have to wait out the petition's completion before getting their desired response.

While waiting on it, American residents can also try checking their eligibility for the Child Tax Credit. Similar to the fourth stimulus check petition, this is a $300 monthly payment currently approved by the government.



