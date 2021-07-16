PS5 Restock Tracker: Twitter Reactions on GameStop PS5 Purchase Success--When Is the Next Sale?

The latest PS5 restock in GameStop ended up as a huge success! After nearly a year of intense competition, customers tweeted their purchase stories on the next-gen gaming console. Others might also share this good fortune in the next purchase wave.

Early on Thursday, GameStop restocked their PlayStation 5 gaming consoles in their online shops. Previously, this event would end up with all stocks selling out in a matter of hours, causing consumers to rant on social media. However, a surprise happened for a number of people.

Stocks lasted for nearly half a day. Many purchased new gaming consoles in the timeframe. Afterwards, Twitter was flooded with people sharing their success stories.

Twitter Reactions on PS5 Restock Purchase Success

Comicbook listed some of the best and happiest GameStop customers.

Some people can't believe it either, with their search finally over. The excitement was clear among the customers who was able to successfully purchase PS5 restocks.

Got my hands on a PS5 bundle from GameStop. Can't believe it!



Now, it's time to throw every game and console I have on eBay so I don't actually spend any money on the thing. — Xav de Matos (@Xav) July 15, 2021

I FINALLY GOT A PS5! From GameStop just now. “And Alexander wept, for there were no more worlds to conquer.” — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) July 15, 2021

YOOOOOO I FINALLY GOT THE PS5!! pic.twitter.com/a4hCFm6wIR — Roxanne Daneman (@ohheyitsroxy) July 15, 2021

.@mattswider finally got through after refreshing on my PC and phone. I've been a pro member with .@GameStop for years so the requirement was no big deal. I probably stayed on the refresh game for over 30 minutes so don't give up people. #ps5 #GameStop #tryhard #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/0z2dFjec6Z — Griffin (@awkwardgriff) July 15, 2021

There are also some who shared tips on how they were able to get the Sony console. For what it's worth, the PS5 GameStop restock was worth it since it's reportedly cheaper than most resellers.

Was able to cop a PS5 from the @GameStop Pro drop earlier…but only cause my coworker was able to Cart on her PC & phone, while I was never able to on either of mine. Luckily, she only needed one 😂 — CM Dyer (@Dyertek) July 15, 2021

S/O to @GameStop and @mattswider coming in clutch today for me! Was able to get PS5 Bundle online and got the LAST NintendoSwitchOled white edition pre-order in store! pic.twitter.com/qloKk1kYqV — Terrence Seabrook (@ATLien2Dallas17) July 15, 2021

When Is the Next PS5 Restock?

The new set of PS5 owners show that the future is bright for potential buyers in the next wave. Chances are getting better, especially for gamers who do not stop trying. Some of the customers listed above have reportedly been waiting since 2020. Fortunately, the following PS5 restock might not be that long.

According to Newsweek, Antonline and BestBuy had their restocks early this week. GameStop just had theirs, while Walmart and Sony Direct are scheduled to release some in the next few days.

Antonline: Restocked PS5 gaming consoles on Wednesday, offering it at $829 bundle sales.

Best Buy: Typically restocks on Wednesday. With its last restock on July 14, the next wave might happen on July 28.

Sony Direct: Latest reports confirmed that the retailer has PS5 consoles on hand. Email notifications are being sent to randomly selected customers with the invitation link for purchase. The online sale is expected to happen on Friday 3 PM - 5 PM ET.

Walmart: Keep an eye on this retailer every 3 PM ET for the next few days. The retailer is overdue with its last restock, so new PS5 consoles could drop at any time. A few consoles are already being sold on its website, but most are traded by third-party resellers.

How to Increase Your PS5 Purchase Chances

It takes both luck and hard work to buy the in-demand PS5 gaming console successfully. However, similar to a lottery system, you can increase your chances of winning by increasing your number of "tickets."

Here is an article that lists five easy tips on how to buy the PlayStation 5. To highlight, a pro tip is to open multiple web browsers on multiple devices and click "purchase" at the same time. Retail shops will count each device as a separate purchase.

Also, if you are joining Sony Direct, this guide will walk you through the entire process. Trying your luck on Sony Direct could be worth it because it gives all its customers a fair chance to buy all its available PS5 consoles.



