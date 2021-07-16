World Emoji Day: Pregnant Man, 15 Handshakes Headline New Emojis 2022

Heads up! A new set of interesting emojis is submitted to Emojipedia, featuring icons like a pregnant man, 15 different handshakes and a melted smiley face. Some of these emoji might be spotted by September, and the others will officially launch in 2022.

Before new emojis get loaded on the internet, social media platforms and mobile devices (Android and Apple), Emojipedia checks the meaning and common usage of these characters according to the Unicode Standard. A new bunch of emoji sets has been submitted to Emojipedia for review and release, namely, the incoming Emoji 14.0.

Gender Neutral and Pregnant Man

Daily Mail reported these emoji compilations, including an image preview of the icons.

Seven new face icons will be added, including the Melted Smiley face, Gasp, Covering one eye, Salute, Dotted-line face, Skeptical face and Holding back Tears.

Seven new hand gestures will also be included. An open right hand, open left hand, right hand down, left hand down, heart-shaped, Korean thumb heart, and pointer. All hand gestures come in six skin color variations.

The emoji pack also features 15 handshakes. Specifically, the image icon stays the same, but the hands that are shaking each other come in 15 different skin tone combinations.

A gender-neutral face wearing a crown emoji is also coming. This emoji has six color variations.

Two pregnant guys highlight the emoji set. This icon possibly recognizes that "pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people," according to Emojipedia. The icons differ based on their hairstyle and clothing (one has red while the other wears green). Both have six skin tone variations.

Emojis are also being added to the plant, object, transportation, and other categories. The specific emojis are:

Biting lip

Troll

Flower

Bird's nest (with and without eggs)

Kidney beans

A glass of spilled water

Medicine

Slide

Car Tire

Water floater

Hand with eye

Disco ball

Low battery

Handicap Clutch

Xray

Bubbles

ID

Equal sign.

World Emoji Day and New Emojis 2022

Emojipedia detailed the new emoji submissions in relation to the World Emoji Day celebration this Saturday. During this day, the hashtag #WorldEmojiDay would undoubtedly flood social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Note, however, that the emojis listed above are still a draft emoji list. These emojis are being analyzed and will receive their final approval sometime in September. More emojis might also be released in the meantime.

Companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft apply stylized versions of these approved designs. So each emoji might differ slightly depending on the platform they are used. The same is applied to vendors, social media platforms, and third-party applications using emojis.

No release date for Emoji 14.0 has been confirmed. However, Emojipedia estimates that the new emoji sets might operate in systems by June 22.

Emojis are a unique way people can express themselves digitally. Users will be happy to know that adding new emojis will also expand the internet "digital" language.



