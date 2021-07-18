Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-Series Release Possible in Early 2022? RTX 3060, 3070, 3080, 3090 Prices, Specs Compared

New leaks have revealed a possible 2022 release of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-Series Super SKUs (StockKeeping Unit).

According to reliable Nvidia leaker kopite7kimi in a Tom's Hardware report, these super graphics cards are based on an eight-nanometer process node from Samsung. These cards are said to lead to the leading GPU maker's next-generation Ada Lovelace gaming graphics cards based on TSMC's 5-nm chipmaking process.

Nvidia RTX 30-Series Super Card Product Lineup

While the leaker did not disclose the specific lineup, but if Nvidia would follow the same strategy in its Turing-based offerings, Tom's Hardware said it expects a GeForce RTX 3060 Super, GeForce RTX 3070 Super, and a GeForce RTX 3080 Super lineup.

Along with the desktop versions, Nvidia would most certainly release mobile counterparts of these cards.

Nvidia has not indicated when it will actually release these new GPUs, but it expected to roll out early next year.

The leaker had also hinted a possible arrival of the GA103 Ampere earlier this year, but has since not yet materialized. But with the upcoming GeForce RTX-30 series Super cards, the GA103 Ampere may soon come out as well, PCGamersN.com stressed.

Before we expect its Super card versions, the current GeForce RTX 30-series non-Super versions, which are also based on the 8nm Samsung process, run some of the most awesome gaming PCs at present. Either you build one on your own or purchase a complete set, the RTX 30-series is the choice GPU, but the question lies on which one to select.

Currently, five Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs are in the market that range from $329 to $1499, Tom's Guide noted in a report. These cards can be used in a wide range of gaming machines, from a 1080p system to a 4K high-end graphics gaming PC.

Comparing Nvidia's GeForce RTX-30 Cards Based on Specs, Prices

What will you choose? Here are some important details about these cards that could help you decide, courtesy of Tom's Guide.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 might be easy to find, but its $1,500 price tag still makes it hard decision to invest in. Of course, with those high-end specs of 10,496 Nvidia CUDA Cores, 24GB GDDR6X Memory, this cared is aimed at productivity users having creative suite drivers and has more memory than what your games need. While it is future proof and a fantastic GPU, the GeForce RTX 3090 might be a good buy unless you work in animation.

The GeForce RTX 3080, on the other hand, is a $700 card highly recommended for upscale gaming. With its 9,000 Nvidia CUDA cores and 10GB GDDR6X memory, it offers a distinct advantage over other entry level cards. It may however demand a great amount of power, and thus you need to make sure your power supply supports it. In addition, having a top-of-the-line processor and immense amount of RAM to really get a massive kick out of it.

As for the GeForce RTX 3070, it is impressive with games under quad high definition (QHD) offering 5,888 Nvidia CUDA cores with 10GB GDDR6X memory. While it won't be proficient in running 4K , it would still perform well with 30 frames per second in most games. . Still pricey at $500, it is still more affordable than the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, priced at $400, provides 4,864 Nvidia CUDA cores and 8GB GDDR6X memory. It is a good choice for lower-end PCs that deliver acceptable QHD performance.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 may seem the least powerful but $330 tag, it should be a safe buy for users who want just decent frame rates and 1080p resolution. QHD might be questionable but certainly, 4K is far-off. Its distinct advantage is having Nvidia's resizable BAR technology that allows faster frame rates without additional processing power.

