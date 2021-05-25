Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 3080 Ti Release Date, Pre-Order Details, Specs and More [RUMOR]

Talk for Nvidia's next biggest GPUs, the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti, is heating up once more. More specs have been leaked on the internet, and the latest one includes computer units that have the GPUs pre-installed. Pre-order details and pricing are also available for early buyers, albeit with a catch.

Nvidia promises next-generation processing capabilities with its two incoming graphics cards. In particular, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is reported to have specs such as 12GB GDDR6X memory and GA102-225 GPU that enables 10240 CUDA cores 384-bit bus, with a maximum bandwidth increased to 152GB/s.

Up to date, Nvidia has not made any official announcements on the launch of RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti. However, these last few months have been filled with rumors and leaked photos suggesting that stocks being shipped to major retailers. With the global chip shortage and high market demand for GPUs, you need to start planning where to buy yours!

Check out some of these possible sellers who are rumored to have RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti stocks on hand.

Ryzen Systems with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti

Notebook Checker reported the following Ryzen pre-built systems to have these GPUs installed, with its corresponding price:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: Motherboard: B550, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ($2,098)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: Motherboard: B550M, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ($2,331)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: Motherboard: B550-A, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ($3,575)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: Motherboard: X570-P, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ($3,885)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: Motherboard: X570-P, GeForce RTX 3090 ($6,217)

This report is further supported by a tweet from @harukaze5719, showing the full specs for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X.

RTX 3080 Ti 12GB

RTX 3070 Ti 8GBhttps://t.co/mUMKG4E2hC pic.twitter.com/q9AjSr5yK1 — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) May 23, 2021

Read Also: Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti Specs, Price and More: Gaming Laptops With New GPU for Sale as Low as $799!

Pre-Order and Listing Details

While it remains unclear if Razer plans to release these leaked systems outside China, the company has a reputation for selling pre-built systems to the US and beyond. So if you are interested in these units, keep an eye out on their official website and the Twitter feed for more updates.

Earlier this month, some online shops have also been spotted pre-listing the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. While X-Kom has currently taken down its ghost listing, reports say that the retailer responds on availability updates. You can check this article to know more about how to pre-order the GPU.

As the months pass by, the official release for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti also gets close. The market is getting ready for the undoubtedly high demand for both GPU stocks. If you plan to join the battle, you should start increasing your chances of buying right now. You could do this by:

Following Online Trackers: These will give you a one-click update for stocks and availability

Checking Twitter Feed: Although not entirely reliable, Twitter remains to have the fastest platform when delivering new updates

Bookmarking this website: News and updates would be provided as soon as they become available.

Nvidia is expected to officially announce both RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti sometime on May 31.



