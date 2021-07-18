Lionel Messi 'PES 22' Graphics Is Unbelievable: First Look, Key Details, Release Date

Some photos of Lionel Messi and Gareth Bale for the incoming "PES 22" have been revealed online, and gamers are stunned by the extraordinary level of detail found in player appearances.

"Pro Evolution Soccer 2022" sure seems to deliver more realistic player animations and in-game physics for its latest installment.

Football fans for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S continue to wait two popular game series for 2022. Between "FIFA" and "Pro Evolution Soccer" (popularly shortened as "PES"), the latter seemingly plans to showcase its dominance by focusing on unique realistic features.

According to Screenrant, "PES" has always had better physics, ball movement and player interaction in-game. In these last years, it secured even more gamers by staying faithful to its high-quality renders. Its game developer, Konami, even promised to make its newest game with "more realistic player models and animations, enhanced physics, photorealistic visuals."

"PES 22" Graphics Is Unbelievable

Images of playable characters in "PES 22" were tweeted by The Football Arena. The post description reads, "PES 22 graphics are on another level."

PES 22 graphics are on another level

The images featured two iconic professional football players in Lionel Messi and Gareth Bale. Both show amazing, realistic details in their features like facial hair, eyes, ears, hairstyle and skin. It is also notable that the shape of their head looks proportionate to their body build from neck to shoulders.

These photographs appear incredibly realistic that gamers are getting skeptical reactions.Dailystar also reported that Bale's appearance was not captured as well as Barcelona's captain.

The Wales captain's ears and beard appear accurate, but the rest of his face has too many details, and he resembles a "Skyrim character" from the "Elder Scrolls" game series instead

Note, however, that these are only image teasers for "PES 22." While the character design appears incredibly detailed, it does not automatically imply that the gameplay shares the same level of quality.

Lionel Messi 'PES 22' First Look and Key Details

YouTuber 2SANDER7 highlighted that there are many things to look forward to in "PES 2022." Specifically, he noted that spectators and NPCs are a lot more realistic and intuitive.

For example, the cameramen can be seen running around the field, trying to capture the perfect shot especially during goals. Also, "PES 22" has new and interesting in-game announcements, like "warnings against intoxicated players," "where to watch this game live," and "how to get around the arena"--all of which help create a realistic atmosphere of the game.



The beta test for "PES 22" was free to download from June 24 to July 8. No official release date was released for the game, but similar to "PES 2019," the game is expected to come out some time in September.

The wait for the incoming "PES 22" is getting short! Players have a lot to look forward to and play with during the game's official release, especially since "PES 22" seems to take full advantage of the new gaming technology to create a next-generation level of graphics performance

