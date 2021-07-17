'Grand Theft Auto 6' Map Leaks Tease Kennedy Space Center, Daytona Speedway Locations; 'GTA 6' Female Lead Coming?

The internet has tons of "Grand Theft Auto 6" leaks, and some of it stays pretty consistent. Rumors about the "GTA 6" female protagonist are getting strong. Also, new leaks have spotted the Kennedy Space Center and Daytona speedway on the in-game map photo.

Talk for the incoming "Grand Theft Auto 6" continues to flood, especially with many players waiting for the popular game installment with intense anticipation.

To be clear, Rockstar Games, the official game publisher, have not confirmed "GTA 6." No details, trailer or release date has been officially announced as well

However, thanks to leakers and data miners, evidence point out that the game is in development.

Rumors and leaks for "GTA 6" are often hit and miss. Many leaks have been debunked over these last few months. However, other rumors remain consistent. It is worth noting that several of these rumors match up, creating what might be a first unofficial look for "GTA 6."

'GTA 6' Female Protagonist Coming?

According to Gamerant, there is a strong chance that "GTA 6" would feature a female protagonist. The game franchise regularly use male protagonists, but Rockstar Games also had its fair share of successful female leads.

In particular, the game developer already perfected Sadie Adler, a "Red Dead 3" protagonist. Rockstar proved they could create an interesting character, regardless of gender.

However, it is undetermined if the "female protagonist" would be a sole protagonist or a member of three, similar to the "GTA 5" option.

Map Leaks Tease Kennedy Space Center, Daytona Speedway Locations

Last week, screenshots for the game's map were seen on the internet. The images were in poor quality, taken by a phone from the computer screen. The original source was immediately taken down, leading gamers to speculate on its authenticity.

Comicbook cited fan accounts of a closer look at the images abd uncovered new clues for "GTA 6." One of the lines resembled Kennedy Space Center, Daytona Speedway, and Tortona Beach. All these places tease out a possible Florida location.

Rockstar Games and 'GTA 6'

YouTuber PlayStationGranade compiled all the interesting "GTA 6" leaks available on the internet. The video specifically includes the most convincing evidences that the game is undergoing development. In highlight, the video said "GTA 6" will feature the USA and South American locations. The game is also said to be based on a 1970-1980 drug cartel story.



From its previous responses, Rockstar Games is quick to block NDA violations against its workers and developers. The new maps revealed were, notably, also taken down. However, despite its active presence, the publishers never comments on leaks and their validity. Players might have to wait on the official release for the developer to make their statement.

Lastly, a game release date for "GTA 6" has also been teased. Different sources agree that the game might come out in 2024 or 2025. While the wait runs a lot longer than anticipated, it also implies that the game has many exciting new contents to add!

