Xbox Series X Restock Trackers: Twitter Alerts, Online Retailers You Should Bookmark to Buy the Microsoft Console

Xbox Series X restocks are dropped unannounced more often than not. This leaves the chances of picking one up online or in-store to the lucky ones who stumble upon it by chance. But because there's a community of people all on the same boat, waiting to get their hands on the Xbox Series X, some people alert the others on the Internet so they get a chance to purchase the console, too.

Updaters and trackers are on top of these alerts, helping people who are still on the lookout for the next Xbox Series X restock.

Xbox Series X Online Trackers: Twitter, PopFindr, and More

Twitter

A lot of Xbox Series X restock updaters and trackers are found on Twitter because it's the fastest way to alert their followers.

Tom's Guide recommends following Xbox Series X|S Stock Alerts (@XboxStockAlerts), as this account is quick to announce restocks and bundle deals. They also post about expected restocks for the week. Wario64 (@Wario64) also tracks general gamings sales, so people can get a deal on their video games as well.

Matt Swider (@MattSwider) is the US Editor-in-Chief of Tech Radar and he's also well-regarded in the restocking community. He gives reliable intel about gaming console restocks and is usually included in press release newsletters by the tech companies and retailers.

These accounts regularly keep the community up to date with the latest restocks. They also include the links to the restocks so people can easily access it to quickly grab a console for themselves. These accounts also let their followers know of any promotions or ways they can be more in the know of what's happening on the retailers' side.

Buyers can easily be kept in the loop by giving these accounts a follow and also turning on their post notifications so as to get notified about their tweets. To turn on post notifications, simply click on the bell icon next to the "Following" button when viewing the account's profile.

🥳So many people got S5 and Xbox Series X today. Congrats! You can pay me $0. Instead, refer me to friends!



I see A FEW 🚨⚙️🚨⚙️ RTX 3070 Ti – in stock 🏷️ Best Buy 🏷️



Scroll down the Best Buy RTX GPU list https://t.co/sSZ6YYNOzg



*Nvidia GPUs go faster than consoles, so... 😬 — Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) July 14, 2021

Slickdeals

Slickdeals has a forum thread dedicated to ordering an Xbox Series X through Microsoft, Tom's Guide said. The thread is constantly being updated with the latest intel on when units will become available.

NowInStock

NowInStock is an online tracker that auto-updates every minute and shows the status of the retailer's stocks, as well as the last price it was offered for. Subscribing to their Telegram, e-mail, mobile, and browser alerts is also free.

PopFindr

PopFindr is similar to NowInStock but checks local retail inventories based on zip codes. Searches can be more specific by filtering a specific retailer in an area.

@PopFindr_ got me to secure the bag at target!!! Thanks it was 100% accurate! pic.twitter.com/3Rg9TdpQDU — Miguel Rodriguez (@MiguelR61521021) November 21, 2020

CheapAssGamer

The video game deals website has a dedicated Xbox Series X forum thread discussing where to find units.

Facebook

Joining Facebook groups can also be a good source for up-to-date intel on the latest restocks happening. Simply search for these groups on Facebook and join.

Reddit

Subscribing to the Xbox Series X subreddit is also helpful in the chance to grab a console. Users will let the community know if any stocks are found in their local stores or online.

Xbox Series X Restock Retailers

Buyers can also try their luck by checking the retailers online and offline to see if they have unexpectedly dropped new stocks of the Xbox Series X.

Best Buy

BestBuy has changed up it schedules as they used to hold restocks on Friday afternoons, but they no longer follow a set pattern. It still, however, follows dropping the new stocks in the afternoon, between 12pm ET and 3pm ET. Best Buy also has the tendency to release inventory in waves that have lasted as short as 20 minutes or as long as an hour, Tom's Guide said, making it more attainable to secure a console.

🚨🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷



♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar



Xbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/vPvw4Op0GD

👇 — Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) July 14, 2021

GameStop

GameStop is offering up early access to next-gen console drops to customers who sign up for a PowerUp Reward pro Membership, according to Tom's Guide. The annual subscription cost $15, a small price to pay for securing an Xbox Series X console. GameStop also has the tendency to bundle the console with an extra controller, gift cards or other add-ons.

Target

Target has been known to drop inventory in certain areas alone and not nationwide, and so it is best to check the local Target to see if they've decided to hold a restock. Target has also announced it will no longer hold restock events, rather it will release inventory the minute they receive it.

Walmart

Keeping an eye out for Matt Swider's tweets would be helpful as he often gets advance notice of Walmart Xbox Series X from press releases sent by the retailer, TechRadar said.

Xbox Series X at Walmart.https://t.co/unYc9ZOe7d — Xbox Series X|S Stock Alerts (@XboxStockAlerts) July 1, 2021

Amazon

Although Amazon is usually the most accessible online retailer, it also holds the most unpredictable restock dates. Restocks usually happen overnight and tend to sell out in seconds.

That's not to say it is fruitless to try and check the link from time to time to test one's luck.

Microsoft

Buyers can also purchase a console directly from Microsoft. They do sell out quickly like most retailers but buyers can bookmark their page to check from time to time.

Xbox Series X Scalpers

Beware of scalpers and third-party retailer sites. Do not purchase from these sites as they sell the consoles at unreasonably high prices and some can even be scams. An Xbox Series X console is $499, and if the website is selling the consoles for thousands of dollars, it is best to avoid the website and wait for a restock from a reputable retailer.

It is safest and most advisable to only perform transactions with notable retailers.



