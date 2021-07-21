iPad Mini Leak Teases Major Power Upgrade; Design Changes Also Coming?

Apple is set to introduce a new iPad Mini in the coming months, and it will reportedly sport a similar design with the iPad Air.

On a report, 9to5Mac said the new iPad mini, codenamed J310, will be powered by Apple's A15 chip. It is built using the five-nanometer fabrication process and will feature USB-C connectivity and a magnetic Smart Connector.

iPad Mini Leak: A15 Processor to Power New iPad Mini

Apple is set to use the A15 processor in the iPad Mini along with the new line of iPhones set to be released also later in the year. 9to5Mac sources also hinted that more powerful A15X version Apple would be use in subsequent iPad upgrades.

Its USB-C connectivity on the device's bottom will be similar to the iPad Pro and iPad Air, allowing it to seamlessly interface with a wide array of peripherals and accessories beyond the current iPad mini's Lightning connector.

The magnetic Smart Connector is also akin to the iPad Pro and iPad Air, indicating that Apple may release Smart Connector-capable accessories for the iPad mini.

In another exclusive, 9to5Mac revealed that Apple is planning to unveil a new entry-level iPad, codenamed J181, powered by an A13 processor. This would be an enticing upgrade to the current entry-level iPad: a 10.2-inch tablet that has the A12 Bionic chip inside. Rumors said that this new entry-level iPad would have a similar design to the iPad Air 3 unveiled in 2019.

iPad Mini Getting Bigger Screen, Slimmer Bezels, Apple Pencil support

A Bloomberg report supported the talks that Apple is developing a new iPad mini slated for release later this 2021. It also said the new iPad mini will have a bigger screen and slimmer bezels without a Home button. Apple last updated the iPad mini in 2019, with the A12 chip and other enhancements, including second-generation Apple Pencil stylus support.

This new flat-edge Apple Pencil could attach to a small wireless charging pad on the sides of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Support for the Apple Pencil should be a design challenge, given that the first generation Pencil could not attach to the current iPad mini, Forbes noted.

In May, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the Cupetino, California-based tech giant will release an iPad mini that would be between 8.5 inches and nine inches, which is up from the current 7.9-inch display. Kuo also suggested the upcoming iPad mini will have a similar mini LED display to the largest iPad Pro.

New iPad Mini Could Replace Laptop as Work Device

According to Gizmodo, this revelation indicates that Apple is pushing the iPad mini as a compelling work device that could even replace a laptop. These changes would come with the new iPadOS 15 that will offer impressive multi-tasking and productivity features.

This upcoming iPad Mini will be the device's sixth generation after the 2019 redesign that had the A12 chip.

Bloomberg further revealed that Apple is set to roll out another Apple Silicon-powered iMac with a larger 24-inch screen. This is positioned to replace the current 27-inch model, powered by an Intel chip..

