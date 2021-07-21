EA Play Live 2021 Schedule, Host, Games and More: Live Stream Links to Watch Online

EA Play Live 2021 will be taking place on Thursday, July 22, holding its own dedicated event in lieu of a proper E3 showcase. Although notable games will not be presenting anything new this year around, that does not mean there aren't any surprises and exciting reveals for the event.

What to Expect in EA Play Live

Unfortunately, "Dragon Age 4," "Mass Effect," Star Wars," and "Skate" will not be making appearances in this year's event. But that should not deter fans from watching the event anyway. Knowing EA's plethora of Xbox games and several studios offering up quality titles, there is still much to look forward to.

The main showcase are games that will be launching "soon rather than in the all-to-distant future," according to GameSpot, hence why the previously mentioned games will not be making an appearance.

According to Windows Central, "Battlefields 2042" will likely be one of the biggest showcases in the event. A gameplay trailer was released at the Microsoft E3 conference, but an uncut gameplay could be showcased in this event.

"Ripple Effect," or DICE LA, is also expected to unveil a third game mode at EA Play Live, adding more to its offering of cross-save and cross-play support as well as the 128-player multiplayer game mode. PC Game said this game mode is a "love letter" to series fans and will incorporate fan-favorite "Battlefield" maps from the franchise's past.

The long-running franchise is set to release on October 22.

"FIFA" and "Madden NFL 22" had their own mini spotlight showcases ahead of the EA Play Live Event, but expect an appearance from these games nonetheless. "NHL" should make an appearance as well.

EA is also expected to reveal more about its upcoming college football game.

Rumors of a "Dead Space" remake have also circulated and if it is true, it could be the perfect title to close the show with.

Smaller "Apex Legends" announcements might also be released, like an annopuncement of the new Legend, rumored to be a character names Seer. Developers from Respawn will probably discuss more upcoming features as well, such as ranked Arenas.

News about the future of "Need for Speed" will probably be revealed as well, although word is it's delayed until next year.

EA Play Live 2021 Schedule and Links to Live Stream

The EA Play Live 2021 pre-show will begin at 10:00 am PST on Thursday, July 22.

The stream can be viewed on Twitch and Youtube. EA's Twitter and Facebook will also be providing a live stream of the event.

The pre-show is said to be "short" and will offer a recap of the latest from EA leading up to the showcase, GameSpot said. It will be hosted by EA's Andy McNamara and Respawn's Alex Ackerman.

EA also revelaed that WWE star Austin Creed will host the approximately 40-minute conference, Windows Central added.

The YouTube live stream of the EA Play Live 2021 is also embedded below to conveniently watch the event directly from this page.

