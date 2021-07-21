Lionel Messi 'PES 22' Graphics Evolution: Insane Transformation From 2008 to 2022!

Players for "Pro Evolution Soccer 2022" are about to see some insane game transformation. New improvements have been added, making playable characters appear very realistic. Just check out how Lionel Messi's image in the game changed between 2008 to 2022!

Earlier this week, four image teasers showcased Lionel Messi and Gareth Bale for "PES 22." Gamers were stunned by the changes in these characters, both featuring high-quality details on their faces, eyes, ears, hairstyle and skin. The internet was absolutely hyped up for this transformation! YouTuber Airton Silva compiled the changes in a video titled "MESSI Evolution PES 2008 to PES 2022 (PS2 to PS5)."



Back in 2008, playable characters are highly pixelated, with the animations limited to basic movements. As the years passed, the game eventually added other iconic players and kick-move gameplays. Starting 2017, the game also invested its efforts to develop a realistic crowd and arena. Lastly, due for 2022, the game brought out the playable characters to life with insane design quality.

Lionel Messi's Insane Transformation From 2008 to 2022!

As seen in the video above, Lionel Messi took a very fantastic transformation. From the solid-white character in 2008, Messi in 2022 looked like it was taken from a photograph!

The strongest market feature for the "PES" franchise is in their high-quality graphics. Compared to its competitor, FIFA, and its snappy gameplay, "PES" developed with great detail each character's pass move, steal move, and goal animation.

A change might be coming for "PES 22." After 14 years of experience and with the next-generation gaming console technology, the incoming game showcased a different level of gameplay for the franchise. New game moves have also been added!

Lionel Messi 'PES 22' Graphics Evolution and Key Highlights

YouTuber 2SANDER7 highlighted some new features to look forward to in "PES 2022." He noted that spectators and NPCs are a lot more realistic and intuitive.

For example, the cameramen can be seen running around the field, trying to capture the perfect shot, especially during goals. "PES 22" also added interesting in-game announcements on the arena, like "warnings against intoxicated players," "where to watch this game live," and "how to get around the arena." The audience on the spectator seats are also seen moving around, especially during game breaks.

New gameplay was also added. The YouTuber captured a new tackle shot of "PES 22" and commented that it was such "a realistic way of falling and contact." Little details like how the player's weight momentum makes the player bounce across the ground added up to the game's overall quality.

"PES 22" is, unfortunately, still in its development so the details listed up are subject to change. With that said, take the rumors with a grain of salt.

The beta test for "PES 22" was free to download last June 24 to July 8. No official release date for the game was announced but, similar to "PES 2019," the game is expected to come out sometime in September.

