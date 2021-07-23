Want to Buy NVIDIA RTX 3090? Florida Kid Discovers Newegg Loophole to Purchase GPU! [Complete Hack Guide]

An 11-year-old kid discovered a loophole in the Newegg app that lets him buy high-end graphics cards! This hack allows customers to access the Newegg Shuffle lottery hidden stocks and purchase them at retail price!

It takes only three easy steps to bypass the Newegg Shuffle lottery system and buy these standalone graphics cards!

Newegg Shuffle NVIDIA RTX 3090 Stocks

On the Newegg online website, most of the GPUs like RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 are listed as available in "Newegg Shuffle Only." The indicator is pinned at the top left corner of the product page.

Newegg Shuffle is the online retailer's lottery system that gives registered customers a chance to buy its limited stocks. Its system works by setting aside a few units for high-selling products and offering these products the winners of the lottery roll.

Customers have to bet on their luck because Newegg selects in random the lucky customers from the complete list of registered participants. Also, chosen customers must make their purchase within two hours, or the buying rights would be given to a different customer. Newegg Shuffle happens 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM EST to 12:00 PM PT/3:00 PM EST weekdays.

Newegg Loophole to Purchase RTX 3090

Customers can use the loophole after checking if the product is "available" in the Newegg Shuffle.

To bypass the system, customers need to have the Newegg app downloaded to their smartphone. Here's the process

Open the "Newegg mobile app"

Open "PC Builder" and select "Build your PC."

Open "Start a New Build"

In the "main parts" category, open "Video cards."

This is where the loophole happens. Most GPUs should be listed as out of stock (since it is used in the Newegg Shuffle) system.

However, users can still click on this "out of stock" product and "Add All to Cart." Users would be redirected to the checkout and shipping details. Complete the necessary details (including payment method) to finish the checkout process.

YouTuber Michael Kan said he followed these steps and succeeded in buying his RTX 3070. Newegg confirmed that the product is in shipment.



Update: Newegg Patches Loophole

PCmag reported that the first to discover the loophole was an 11-year-old kid who was using the Newegg app to buy NVIDIA RTX 3000 graphics cards. They immediately posted an article about it online.

According to some users on the internet, the feature was immediately patched an hour after the article got posted.

Newegg is one of the active retailers who consistently have stocks in most high-demand products like GPUs and gaming consoles. While products appear limited, scheduled restocks always happen for the retailer sometime every month. Newegg also utilized a smart tactic to have their customers play a lottery system for low-supplied products.

However, occasional loopholes like this could still be found in the system. Keep an eye out on the retailer for other hidden stocks available in their online shop.

