Tax Refund Status and Tracker: IRS Sending Extra Payments for Interests! [Eligibility, Amount, Release Date]

Tax refund interest checks from the IRS might enter your bank in these coming days. This is extra collectible money on top of the stimulus payment and child tax credit.

Since Tax Day was moved to July 15, many Americans were given extra time to calculate stimulus check payments and tax refund receivables. However, an "interest check" might also be sent to eligible individuals as interest accrued from unpaid refunds.

Tax Refund Interests

The IRS is ready to pay tax refunds for all eligible American tax filers. Tax refund money is accumulated by:

Overpaying taxes: The government might have overcharged your fees and taxes based on your 2019 tax returns information instead of your 2020.

Unclaimed unemployment benefits: IRS was supposed to send $300 weekly unemployment benefits to eligible individuals. Late qualifiers still receive this benefit but often have the money delivery delayed.

Unclaimed $10200 tax exemption: The IRS might have used most of your receivable money to cover overdue debts like unpaid federal tax payments. Note, however, that a Tax Exemption was in effect to ensure that at least $10200 must reach your bank or house.

Unclaimed stimulus check benefits: Some eligible Americans are, unfortunately, still waiting out on their stimulus checks. The money might come to these waiting families at December 31 at the latest.

Note, however, that any of the money the IRS owes, as listed above, actually gets interest for every date delayed.

Cnet said that the IRS would pay 5 percent annual interest, compounded daily since June 30. Unfortunately, as of July 1, the increase rate decreased by 3%. Regardless, eligible Americans can earn approximately $0.8-$0.14 every day until IRS officially pays its debts.

Read Also: Is Your Child Tax Credit Payment Amount Wrong? Calculator, Reasons It Happened, and What to Do Next

Tax Refund Status

These interest checks should be sent by direct deposit to the registered bank account on your 2020 tax returns. Also, the checks are scheduled to come out some time between July to September.

Note, however, that this interest check is taxable. This money could also be withheld to pay previous debts and loans. To get a clear idea and an estimate of how much money could come out from these interest checks, try checking on your tax information online.

IRS Sending Extra Payments

Fourth stimulus check payments are a hot topic for the internet in these last few days. While the program is still unapproved, there are other financial aid programs that give monthly recurring payments similar to stimulus checks. As previously mentioned, child tax credit payments and the other stimulus check payments are still being delivered to eligible American citizens.

Child tax credit money is automatically credited to eligible families every 15th of a month. You can check the amount, eligibility status and delivery status on this article.

Certain states like California are also offering their unique program of stimulus check payments. A "$1000 Thank You" check has been planned for schools and teachers for support. More details on this payment are available here.



Related Article: Online Petition for $2000 Fourth Stimulus Check: When Will It Hit 3 Million Signatures?