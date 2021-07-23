Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Update on Online Petition for $2000 Payments, Details of $1000 'Thank You' Checks

Despite the high demand for a fourth stimulus check, lawmakers have not approved the program. However other relief aid plans, including a $1000 "thank you" check, are scheduled to drop in these coming months.

The demand for a fourth stimulus check continues to grow, as a current change.org petition for "$2000 recurring stimulus checks" collected has already 2.6 million signatures. With its aim to reach 3 million signatures, this petition is on track to be the "top signed (petition) on Change.org." Families are hopeful that after reaching their goal, lawmakers would finally approve their petition.

Unfortunately, reports show that the government has other priorities. In the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure plan, the Biden Administration approved plans for better roads, bridges, electricity lines and internet services for American families. Nonetheless, no budget was allocated for a fourth stimulus check.

Details of $1000 'Thank You' Checks

Separate from the fourth stimulus check, new financial aid programs have been approved and are scheduled to come out.

First is the $1000 "Thank you" bonus checks, which is set to be paid mostly to teachers and school staff to "lift morale and retain" them. States participating in this program are Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Colorado, Texas, and California. Cnet failed to provide the date when these payments would drop.

Second is the third wave of stimulus checks amounting to $1,400 and other "plus-up" payments. Although the first stimulus check was sent in March, IRS has a generous deadline for sending its checks up to December at the latest. Other American families might have to wait out until the last day of the year to receive the money.

Third is the ongoing Child Tax Credit payment. Qualifying families receive up to $3,600 per dependent child, and money is being sent out as monthly recurring payments. Full details for this, including eligibility requirements, are listed in this article.

Fourth is the Federal Unemployment Benefit. A weekly $300 unemployment bonus payment was extended to support eligible individuals until September 6. Americans who are jobless also get other benefits, like a $10,200 tax exemption.

Lastly, each individual state might have its own financial aid programs. Areas like California reportedly get $600 stimulus check payments called "Golden State Stimulus Checks."

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Update on Online Petition for $2000 Payments

While the approval for a fourth stimulus check seems unlikely, proposals for its approval are still pushed in the White House.

Last March, 21 senators wrote to the president a letter saying that recurring direct payments is necessary to Americans. "This crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads," the letter read.

The Ways and Means Committee also wrote in May that "families and workers need certainty. They deserve to have food on the table and a roof over their heads despite this crisis. A fourth stimulus check would surely help families pay their food, houses, and current debt."

With the appearance of the delta COVID variant, the financial aid program might escalate as a necessity in the coming months.



