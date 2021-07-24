‘FIFA 22’ Release Date, Pre-Order and HyperMotion: How to Get EA Game 4 Days Before Anyone Else!

"FIFA 22" is set to strike a goal on your gaming consoles beginning October 1.

For the leading football video game, what will make it a compelling buy for ardent fans who have all purchased previous versions of the game?

According to a report in Tech Radar, "FIFA 22" developer EA Sports will offer HyperMotion technology in the title--a brand-new motion capture and animation suite that is seen to offer a transformative impact in the game. Such feature, however, is exclusive to next-gen consoles.

HyperMotion uses real-time motion capture, wherein EA captured an "unprecedented volume of high-quality real-movement data" from 22 professional footballers that allows players and teams show their movement in the game. According to the EA, "FIFA 22" utilizes "a cutting-edge proprietary machine learning algorithm" that learns from 8.7 million frames of capture footage, which allows "organic football realism" and creates new animations in real time.

HyperMotion Makes 'FIFA 22' a 'More Authentic Version of the Game'

Sam Rivera, lead "FIFA 22" gameplay producer told USA Today there is "more intensity," as he revealed "the physicality is there" with behaviors users "don't see with regular motion capture." He added there will be "talking, pointing, and directing people." He said HyperMotion makes "FIFA 22" "a more authentic version of the game."

Read Also: EA Hacked and Source Code Stolen: 'FIFA 21,' 'FIFA 22,' 'Madden NFL' Data Compromised?

"FIFA 22" is a simulation game of international football that is available on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and PC. The HyperMotion feature is only available on PS5. Xbox Series X/S , and Stadia.

'FIFA 22' Pre-Order Benefits

For those interested in getting hold of the much-anticipated game, FIFA 22 is available to pre-order now. Gamers who'd pre-order the "FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition" can play the game four days earlier than the official release, which is September 27.

According to Tech Radar, those who will pre-order the game will also get the following benefits:

Limited Time Offer

FUT Heroes Player item

Ones to Watch Player item

Dual Entitlement -

free Xbox Series X|S upgrade/PS5 upgrade

4600 FIFA Points

Team of the Week 1 Player item

Kylian Mbappé Loan item

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

A standard FIFA 22 edition will include a Team of the Week 1 Player item, a Kylian Mbappe Loan item, FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, and a Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

Subscribing to EA Play can access a 10-hour trial of FIFA 22 from September 22, claim a 10 percent discount on the pre-order, and get member rewards such as Ultimate Team Season XP Boosts. VOLTA Football season apparel, and Monthly FUT Stadium customization items.

Pre-ordering will also allow players to access EA's Dual Entitlement benefit, allowing free upgrades from earlier generation consoles within the same console line such as PS4 to PS5 or Xbox One to Xbox X/S. This Dual Entitlement benefit is only for players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition this year.

As for the FIFA 22 cover star, EA Sports announced on its Twitter account that Paris Saint-German and French national player Kylian Mbappe on the cover at the center with his back to the camera.

Related Article: 'FIFA 2021' Guide: Requirements and How to Unlock Sergio Busquets Player Moment SBC in FUT