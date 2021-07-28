'Monster Hunter Rise' July Update: How to Get Amaterasu in Okami Crossover

"Monster Hunter Rise" has officially confirmed its crossover with Okami, bringing Amaterasu to the game. Note that riding this iconic Sun Goddess leaves flowers blooming on her path!

The game has entered its second week on the Capcom Collab event. From July 29 until October, players get to unlock exclusive in-game rewards, including new additions like crossovers. According to Siliconera, these rewards are free cosmetic items and layered armor sets, so players get to dress up as iconic characters from other titles.

Last June, players unlocked the Palico Layered Armor: Tsukino Costume reward. For this week, the action-adventure classic game called "Okami" is bringing its main character, Amaterasu, to "Monster Hunter Rise."

'Monster Hunter Rise,' 'Okami' Crossover

Amaterasu, based on the "Okami" game, is the Shinto Sun Goddess that took the form of a white wolf and battled against evil and darkness. As an all-powerful being, this wolf is designed with flames on her back and is associated with powerful fighting mechanics.

In the one-minute video teaser, where "Monster Hunter Rise" officially announced the collab, it is notable that Amaterasu in "Monster Hunter Rise" looked like a sequel to the game "Okami" itself, per digitrends. Her iconic trail of plants was emphasized whenever she runs at max speed.

Amaterasu in "Monster Hunter Rise" would be an unlockable layered armor set for the companion Palamute. The event quest to unlock this armor set should be available by July 30. No details have been leaked for the actual content mission in-game.

'Monster Hunter Rise' Update - Capcom Crossover

After the release of Amaterasu, "Monster Hunter Rise" has also scheduled at least three more Capcom collaborations in the future.

Game8 predicted eight other games that might appear soon:

"The Great Ace Attorney": This is a prequel game to the iconic "Phoenix Wright" franchise featuring the ancestor Ryunosuke Naruhodo in Feudal Japan.

"Resident Evil Village": Since the character Lady Alcina Dimitrescu was so popular, perhaps Capcom would release a layered armor inspired by her.

"Demon Slayer": The anime "Kimetsu no Yaiba" and its characters like Tanjiro Kamado could also be included in the Capcom collab.

"The Legend of Zelda": Since this franchise is incredibly vast, predictions are limited to a Wolf Link Palamute Layered Armor collab.

"Baki": A second collab with "Baki" is also possible. Players might play exciting challenges like fighting against Furious Rajang without armor equipment.

"Attack on Titan": With the addition of Wirebugs in-game, the "Attack on Titan" omnidirectional maneuver gear might be a fitting addition to the game.

"Naruto": The classic anime is also included in the list of predictions. Players could complete missions as ninjas or wear layered armor resembling one.

"Nioh 2": A yokai-themed set of monsters would be a great addition to "Monster Hunter Rise," especially since the game had no problem adding the "Okami" art style already.

Note, however, that these are unofficial predictions for the game. Information is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt until "Monster Hunter Rise" releases its official announcement through their webpage.

