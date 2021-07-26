'Fortnite' Leaks Hint Major Twist in Rift Zones, Live Concert with Ariana Grande! [RUMOR]

Two significant "Fortnite" leaks teased about big and exciting events. First is a live concert featuring Ariana Grande on the island. Second is the return of Rift Zones and their specific advantages.

The "Fortnite" Chapter 2 Season 7 continues to bring exciting new additions for the free-to-play battle royale. As gamers remain busy with events like Ferrari Time Trials, "Fortnite" might have prepared a relaxing break for the week.

'Fortnite' Leaks Reveal Live Event

VGR teased that a "live event" is coming to "Fortnite." Details were acquired after data miners went through encrypted data released in the v17.20 patch. Famous leakers like HYPEX and Shiina also hinted that a new incoming event. However, contrary to their previous strategy, these leakers decided to remain cryptic about the updates.

Yesterday, Epic sent me a survey in my emails asking for my opinion on many characters/people/franchises.



I'll just post some of the most interesting ones here! 👀



Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4il4WJJMiL — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 25, 2021

iFireMonkey was the first to reveal actual details for the incoming event. The leaker posted that "The thing people are hyping up is the event (which might be the Ariana Concert) that is currently set to take place on July 31st." The leaker also said that the v17.21 patch should add the necessary files for the event in an encrypted format.

The thing people are hyping up is the event (which might be the Ariana Concert) that is currently set to take place on July 31st.



v17.21 should release within the next few days and add the files required for this event (however they will most likely be encrypted) — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 25, 2021

"Fortnite" is extremely popular with their live events where players get to enjoy half an hour of music and party. For reference, Epic Games already invited iconic figures like Marshmello in 2019 and Travis Scott in 2020. Both concerts ended up as a huge success. It might be entirely possible that Ariana Grande would drop by the island by the end of the month.



HYPEX Leaks 'Fortnite' Rift Zones

The second major leak is a returning game feature from Season X. Older players might be familiar with Rift Zones. However, for first timers, Rift Zones are selected areas of the map with an exciting "twist." Some Zones might have health items. Others would limit players with only one weapon use. Leaker HYPEX clarified these rumors with a tweet:

Epic are bringing back the idea of Rift Zones, The Mothership is planned create these zones (probably with a beam):



- Low Gravity

- Prop Disguise (Like Season X but limited to the props in the right pic thanks to @gameshed_, prop gun is not limited)

- Rift/Teleport

- Ice Slide pic.twitter.com/Xnx6LX1GsR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2021

The leaker said that The Mothership would create Rift Zones through its beams. These zones would feature areas where:

Players experience low gravity

Players can activate Prop Disguise

Players can Rift or Teleport

Players can use Ice Slide

HYPEX emphasized that he has no idea where these Rift Zones would appear. However, he is confident that the Rift Zones would appear in the same order listed above.

The update could change in the 17.21 patch. Players might see this change by next week at the earliest and next month at the latest.

Note that both information on Ariana Grande Live Event and The Mothership Rift Zones are both unofficial. Details are subject to change according to Epic Games and the "Fortnite" development team.

While readers are requested to take this information with a grain of salt, gamers can look forward to new and exciting events that are certainly scheduled to release soon. "Fortnite" Chapter 2 Season 7 is still hyping up to the second half of its story, so more in-game story updates should also happen in these next few days.

