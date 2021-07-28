Xbox 'Star Wars' Games Fire Sale: 10 Titles That Are Just $5 or Less!

Microsoft's Xbox Summer Sale 2021 has just kicked off. There are some really sweet deals, like games being sold for as low as $5 each and an Ultimate subscription for a dollar! Microsoft is also handing out free gift cards.

Find out the different game titles that cost $5 or less!

Xbox 'Star Wars' Games on Sale

Star Wars fans who are also Xbox players are getting quite a deal, as the opportunity to go on a bunch of adventures in a galaxy far, far away can be as cheap as $5.

All of these games were originally meant for the original Xbox and Xbox 360 and came out from 2003 to 2011; however, they are compatible with the next generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series as well as the Xbox One consoles thanks to the company's backwards compatibility, Cnet noted.

Classic "Star Wars" games such as "The Force Unleashed" and "The Force Unleashed II" are on sale for $4.99 until Friday, August 6.

Other Xbox "Star Wars" games on sale include "Knights of the Old Republic" and its followup "KOTOR II." For those who want to trade the lightsaber for a blaster, The 2005 "Battlefront II" and "Republic Commando" are also offered at the discounted price.

Lego "Star Wars" games are also up for sale for those interested in some buildable fun. "The Complete Saga," "The Original Trilogy," "The Clone Wars," and "Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy" are also on sale for the next eight days.

The original - and BEST - Star Wars Battlefront is on sale for only $5 on Xbox.

Battlefront II, KOTOR & KOTOR II are only $5 too! https://t.co/PtzhFZ9ojt pic.twitter.com/oe73b1wOGo — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) April 30, 2021

Xbox Summer Sale 2021

Microsoft's Ultimate Game Sale offers massive discounts with sales up to 80 percent off on select Xbox games, according to Game Rant.

Microsoft is also offering up the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1, a 93 percent discount form its regular $14.99 price. The subscription offers over 100 high-quality games for console, PC and tablets, rolling up the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and an EA Play membership into one nifty package.

To really ramp up the celebrations, batches of free gift cards are also being handed out to various users at random. Reports have only been of U.K. users receiving such gift cards, but it is very likely U.S. and Canada will also hold similar giveaways.

Currently, the cheapest game on sale is "Defunct" for $0.99, an indie adventure game with the players using a broken robot trying to get back to its ship after falling out onto a post-human Earth. "Among Us" Skins and Pets are also available for $1.59. Other add-ons like "Halo 3: ODST" and "Final Fantasy XV" Episodes are available for half the price as well.

Aside from console games, PC games are available at a reduced price. Games like "Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition" is currently 75 percent off at $14.99. "Call of Duty" games including "Modern Warfare" and "Black Ops Cold War" are being sold for $29.99, saving users 50 percent off.

