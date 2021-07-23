Latest iPhone 13 Leak Hints True 1TB Storage, LiDAR Sensor; Teases Early September Release

Leaks for the iPhone 13 has been reignited! Wedbush analysts said that the LiDAR sensor will be available in all iPhone 13 models. The smartphone will also reportedly feature 1TB storage options, implying that lower storage options like 128 GB and 256 GB will double in size.

Rumors for iPhone 13 have flooded the internet over the last few months. With many of it considered rumors, only a few sources reiterate their original reports. According to GSM Arena, Wedbush analysts stood by their claim that LiDAR scanner technology will be available in all iPhone 13 models--iPhone 13, Mini, Pro, Pro Max--despite contrasting news about its authenticity.

Latest iPhone 13 Leak: Which Is True?

Rumors from recent months brought out a lot of contrasting information. Some analysts claimed that Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanners would only be available to iPhone 13 Pro models. Others also said that 1 TB storage capacity was a feature reserved for the incoming iPhone 12S.

While consistency does not automatically assure its credibility, Wedbush seemed certain that the LiDAR sensor is a staple feature for all iPhone 13 models. Since Apple plans to increase its sales by 15 percent more than iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 LiDAR sensor might be the key to its success.

iPhone 13 LiDAR Sensor and 1TB Storage

YouTuber Max Tech posted that "LiDAR is Apple's master plan for iPhone 13." His video highlighted that an excellent LiDAR system analyzes the light and depth of an object. Using this technology, Apple might revolutionize its camera system and performance with iPhone 13.

With LiDAR scanner, iPhone 13 could significantly improve its:

Night photos

Night video recordings

Auto-focus features

Default background blur

Portrait-video mode



This potential upgrade is mainly seen on the iPhone 13 renders, which all feature a huge LiDAR scanner.

Also, iPhone 13 is rumored to increase its overall storage capacity, going beyond the conventional 512 GB storage. Since some iPad already features 1 TB storage, the incoming iPhone 13 might also follow suit. With a 1TB storage capacity, lower variants for iPhone 13 might sell 256 GB and 512 GB base storage.

Lastly, rumors for the iPhone 13 said it would include features like a 120 Hz refresh rate, an A15 Bionic chip and a new iOS 15 mobile system.

iPhone 13 Release Date: Early September?

Unfortunately, official details for the smartphone--including its specs are release date--are kept confidential. The details listed above are subject to change depending on iPhone 13's development.

India Today reported that Apple might hold its keynote event in early September. The official launch for the iPhone 13 series might also fall on the same date. More details for Apple's next flagship smartphone might come out the closer it gets to the release date.

Many Apple users anticipate the release of the next iPhone flagship model. Leaked specs and features for the smartphone shows incredible potential compared to its predecessors. Fortunately, the wait for this new smartphone is just two months away!

