2022 Toyota Tundra Rumor Hints Gas-Electric Engine: What Is the Hybrid Max?

Toyota is gearing up to introduce its new full-size pickup, the next-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra.

The new pickup's i-Force Max engine was already teased, but there might also be a new gas-electric engine in the lineup by the name of "Hybrid Max." Here is all the information on this new "Hybrid Max" gathered so far.

2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Max

Toyota does not sell any diesel-fueled vehicles in the United States, according to Motor 1. But the Japanese automobile company posted an "Engines 101" video all about how diesel engines work on their USA YouTube channel on July 26.

The video was released just a day before the latest wave of 2022 Tundra teasers made their way to the internet. According to some Toyota enthusiasts, the video was no coincidence and that Toyota USA was priming the consumers for the new diesel engine that will be fitted to the upcoming 2022 Tundra. This does seem like a stretch to Motor 1, as Toyota is channeling its efforts toward the electrification of its models moving forward.

MotorTrend, in fact, reported the latest trademark filing the Japanese automaker filed named "Hybrid Max." Toyota builds a lot of hybrid vehicles and the trademark filing did not mention for what vehicle or use it was intended for. However, the executive vice president of sales for Toyota North America, Bob Carter, did say that the Tundra's performance would "blow you away," with the new Tundra expected to arrive with two engine options this time around.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will be offered with two powertrains from launch, including a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that makes well-over 400 hp. In addition, production for the pickup truck will kick-off at the company’s San Antonio assembly line this November. #Toyota #Tundra pic.twitter.com/GW5GsiCMzL — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) June 10, 2021

The current Tundra comes exclusively with a 5.7-liter V-8 engine called the "i-Force" and it has been more or less confirmed that the 2022 Tundra will be housing a new engine called the "i-Force Max."

The iForce Max will likely be a twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a hybrid system. It is also possible that the 3.5-liter V6 is the same one fitted in the Land Cruiser that delivers 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Given that the i-Force engine name ends with "Max," there could be a pattern going on that leads people to believe that the Hybrid Max will also be introduced in the next-gen Tundra.

The Hybrid Max could be the other powertrain option Toyota will be providing that will offer a powerful, capable gasoline-electric hybrid power source.

According to Motor 1, this Hybrid Max could be a twin-turbo 3.3-liter unit already available in Toyota's lineup that ponies up 304 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque channeled through a ten-speed automatic transmission that is already installed in the gas-engine Land Cruiser.

Toyota has released an additional set of teaser images for the 2022 Tundra’s cabin ahead of its full unveiling later this year. From what we can see, the pickup truck will feature a fully-digital instrument cluster as well as a wireless charging pad. #Toyota #Tundra pic.twitter.com/fZMV2LUUUk — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) July 27, 2021

Read Also: 2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Tacoma: Design, Price, Engine, and Which Is the Better Choice?

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs

Confirmed details about the 2022 Tundra include an off-road-focused TRD Pro model and an improved interior which includes a bigger screen infotainment unit, said Car and Driver. The TRD Pro cabin will also be fitted with a JBL sound system and unique TRD Pro touches like a red strip along the top of the steering wheel.

The new Tundra is expected to make its debut later this year, with new details coming as the date draws near.

Related Article: 2022 Toyota Tundra Interior Revealed in Spy Photos! Panoramic Sunroof, Small Infotainment System Leaked