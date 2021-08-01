Nokia XR20 Specs, Price, Reviews: Tough Like a Brick, But Is It Too Pricey?

The new Nokia XR20 is proving to be one tough phone. However, it comes with a price. Here's the rundown of Nokia's new "indestructible" phone.

Nokia XR20 Specs and Price

Nokia's new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, according to Nokia Power User. It's fitted with a 6.67-inch, FHD+ display 1080 x 2400 resolution, the Kyro 460 CPU cores and the Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU.

It also sports a 48MP + 13MP rear dual-camera that has Zeiss optics and OZO audio support. Moreover, it includes wind-noise cancellation technology. The native camera app has the new "SwpeedWarp" mode as well, perfect for action and adventure shooting.

The XR20 is the first Nokia phone to support wireless charging. The smartphone has an 18W wired fast charging via a Type C USB charger and 15W for wireless charging. The battery is large by regular consumer standards, but it isn't as big compared to other rugged mobiles.

It comes in two configurations, noted Tech Radar, the 4GB RAM/64 GB storage and the 6GB RAM/138 storage. It also has 2X2 MIMO antenna technology for better WI-Fi connection.

It's Nokia' first "true rugged smartphone," said Tech Radar, and it claims to be shockproof and water-resistant. The phone screen is made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest screen yet, claimed Nokia. The pinhole camera sits near the top edge.

The smartphone is MIL-STD-810 rated, which just means it has a thick rubber protective bumper and a metal frame that should keep the phone safe and functional in most environments. The "3D nanotextured" rear portion of the phone claims to provide better grip.

Among its many claims, it promises to be scratch resistant, drop resistant, temperature resistant, water-resistant, and kid-and-pet resistant.

The phone also comes in two color schemes: Ultra Blue and Granite. The firm model should cost around $549 while the second will be around $625.

Nokia XR20 Reviews

The new Nokia XR20 was "torture tested" by YouTuber Mrkeybrd, shoving it in a bucket from a distance, dropping a few stories high, and even bowling with it. In the end, the CR20 remained "completely usable."

Though it looks like Nokia has a new "brick" phone, the phone itself is nothing exciting or spectacular. As The Sun pointed out, its camera and display are average. Tech Radar also noted how the Google Assistant or Bixby button cannot be customized. It does not support two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.

It does offer Android One, and comes with a free one-year screen replacement should you ever figure out how to smash it. It does come with a dedicated emergency button and it is promised four-year security updates and three-year OS updates.

The overall life-proof device is quite more modern looking than other rugged designs and offers a hardy smartphone without the hardy look, as Tech Radar said.

The 5G modem covers a wide number of bands and offers faster than average speeds where 5G is available. XR20 owners will be getting faster download speeds a low latency.

It does cost less than an iPhone with more sturdiness built-in, perfect for people who are looking for a phone that can take the rigorous wear and tear of an active life, but it isn't really anything special or new as a smartphone.

