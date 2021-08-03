'Star Wars' Tamagotchi Gives You R2-D2 as Virtual Pet! Release Date and How to Pre-Order

The classic '90s kids' toy is getting a droid revamp. The "Star Wars" franchise collaborated with the Japanese toy company Bandai to produce the R2-D2 Tamagotchi and it is arriving later this year. Get the opportunity to train, clean, and take care of everyone's favorite astromech.

'Star Wars' Tamagotchi R2-D2 Collaboration

Bandai America revealed its first-ever collaboration with Lucasfilm and the Tamagotchi brand, Forbes reported.

Tamagotchi is the famous egg-shaped toy from the late 1990s and the early 2000s. Tamagotchi owners took care of a virtual pet from outer space beginning when they hatched from an egg all the way to when it needed to "return home." The Tamagotchi needs to be cleaned, fed, and played with to keep its stats up as a happy, healthy pet.

This time around, the R2-D2 version will focus solely on training the droid with 19 different skill sets, mostly because droids don't really hatch from eggs or grow any bigger than when they roll off the factory.

The little Artoo egg also beeps just like everyone's favorite droid!

Artoo's skills are mastered over time through playing the expected Tamagotchi minigames. According to Forbes, there could be seven minigames available for the player and Artoo to play. These include "Firefighting" which helps the droid put out fires, and "Dejarik Holochess" which is a pattern-based game that Chewbacca comes in and helps with.

If for whatever reason, the player cannot keep R2-D2 properly cleaned and cared for, the Jawas will come in and swoop him away.

One Easter egg feature that comes with the Tamagotchi collab is that certain pixelated Star Wars movie clips will occasionally play throughout the day.

According to the "Star Wars" website, the R2-D2 Tamagotchi will be available in two shells inspired by the droid, in the color blue and white, with R2-D2's "face."

Bandai Namco has done Tamagotchi brand collaborations in the past, including "Hello Kits" and BT21, but the collaboration with Lucasfilm is a "big deal" and both teams have worked on the project for more than a year, Venture Beat said.

R2-D2 'Star Wars' Tamagotchi Release Date

Pre-orders for the R2-D2 Tamagotchi went live on August 2 on Amazon and other Tamagotchi retail websites. Traditional retailers like Target and GameStop should have these egg-shaped devices in-store in time for the holiday season as well, Forbes said.

It is scheduled to release on November 11 worldwide.

It costs $19.99 and comes with the classic little Tamagotchi chain so players can bring around their little Artoo wherever they go.

Bandai is also celebrating Tamagotchi's 25th anniversary this year. The company decided to give its beloved egg-shaped toy a redesign by making the Tamagotchi Smart a wearable "watch."

The Tamagotchi Smart is scheduled to launch in Japan on November 23, 12 days after the launch of the R2-D2 Tamagotchi worldwide. It should be priced around $58 though it is not offered for pre-sale on Tamagotchi's Amazon store.

