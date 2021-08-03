Google Pixel 6 Wallpapers Leaked: How to Download 12 Cool New Wallpapers

New leaks came out for Google's incoming Pixel 6 smartphone. Users can now download the exclusive wallpapers even before the launch date. Full details on how to download Pixel 6 wallpapers are available here.

XDA managed to trick Google Wallpapers and unlock 12 hidden Pixel 6 wallpapers from the application. More specifically, the team accessed one category out of 11 teased choices.

Google Pixel 6 Wallpapers Leaked

XDA opened up Pixel 6 wallpapers by spoofing their smartphone build properties similar to Google Pixel 6 Pro. In summary, they made their smartphone seem like Pixel 6 Pro, and Google Wallpapers allowed them to download the hidden wallpapers as if it was the real device.

There are 11 categories seen tagged as "Google Pixel 6 Wallpapers." These are:

Living Universe

Come Alive

Curated Culture

The Mandalorian

For Fun

Google Arts & (Culture)

Landscapes

Textures

Life

Earth

Art

The category "For Fun" brought out 12 different wallpapers with a resolution of 1440 x 3120, fitting for the Pixel 6 Pro specs. Notably, all images have a hole-punch top center, designed to blend with the overall picture. Therefore, be warned that these wallpapers may not look so great on all smartphone devices.

To download the new Google Pixel 6 wallpapers, head to this website. Double check if you are downloading the correct file labeled as "Google Pixel 6 Pro Wallpapers.zip" for "-Android- Utilities" by "xda-developers.com"

More amazing wallpapers might also be released later this year as the Pixel 6 release date gets closer.

Read Also: Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: What Are the Changes? Design, Specs, and More- An Advanced Review

Google Pixel 6 Specs and Features

Google surprised many on the internet with its sudden reveal of Pixel 6 Pro earlier this week. Although details remain incomplete, some features coming to the Pixel 6 series have officially been confirmed.

The Verge highlighted the company's "Google Tensor" chipset, which should feature big improvements in the Pixel 6 camera performance. Accordingly, whenever taking a picture, Pixel 6 snaps a bunch of shots and combines them in a single HDR image. The same technology might also improve Pixel 6 video performance.

Tensor is also teased to support speech controls. The Pixel 6 is advertised to have a great speech-to-text translation, even without internet connections. Its auto-caption feature also works faster and more accurately than its predecessors.

Lastly, Tensor might improve Pixel 6 series overall battery life. Since Tensor is the first Google-designed mobile processor, it could maximize Pixel 6 overall performance without sacrificing too much battery life.

Other Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs are also teased. Pixel 6 is listed to have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ resolution flat display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while Pixel 6 Pro might have a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ resolution curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Note that both smartphones have an in-display fingerprint scanner, unlike their predecessors that had this feature mounted on the back.

Both smartphone variants are iconic mainly for their camera bar, spanning the total width of its back. Cnet highlighted that this camera bar has a redesigned senor that lets 150 percent more light during photo capture.

These are only some of the exciting specs to look forward in the Google Pixel 6 series!



Related Article: Google Pixel 6 Whitechapel Chip Leak Reveals Specs, Performance Details: Is It Better Than Snapdragon 888?