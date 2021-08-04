'Back 4 Blood' Beta, Release Date and Pre-Order: How to Sign Up for Early Access of 'Left 4 Dead' Successor

The "Back 4 Blood" beta is opening soon! Interested players can get a chance to join the intense co-op zombie shooter game two months before its release date by signing up for the Early Access Beta program.

"Back 4 Blood" is seriously living up to the expectations left behind by "Left 4 Dead." Fans were delighted to see the "Back 4 Blood" trailer, which featured a dynamic gameplay, modernized shooting mechanics, and four-player coop systems. "Back 4 Blood" also retained some "Left 4 Dead" key features, like its monsters and "Endless Swarm" game mode.



To ensure the game's success, developers requested help in testing "Back 4 Blood" servers and systems before its official launch on October 12. Beta programs have been announced for excited gamers who want to try "Back 4 Blood."

According to Windows Central, Beta Programs are available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Cross-gen and cross-play will be supported during beta.

For most games, progress made during beta will carry over into the full game. Some beta players also get unique cosmetics or early access freebies to commemorate their contribution. "Back 4 Blood" developers neither confirmed nor denied these notions.

There are two available Beta programs for interested players to sign up:

Early Access Beta: From August 5, 3 PM ET to August 9, 3 PM ET

'Back 4 Blood' Early Access Beta: How to Pre-Order the Game

"Back 4 Blood" Early Access Beta is a guarantee received after pre-ordering the game. Gamespot reported that "Back 4 Blood" also offers free next-gen upgrades. Digital editions, which could be bought online, are available in all formats. Physical editions will only be available for Xbox.

Pre-ordering the game will also give players four weapon skins: Fort Hope Elite version for the M4 Carbine, the Uzi SMG, the 870 Express Shotgun, and the RPK LMG.

"Back 4 Blood" Standard Edition is available at $60 on Amazon, BestBuy, and GameStop.

"Back 4 Blood" Deluxe Edition is available at $90 on PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam

"Back 4 Blood" Ultimate Edition is available at $100 on Amazon, BestBuy, and GameStop.

A second way to apply for Early Access Beta is to link a pre-existing Warner Bos. game account to Twitch account. Enable "Twitch Drops." Watch another streamer play "Back 4 Blood" Early Access Beta for 60 minutes, and players might receive an "Early Access Beta" reward. Full details are on their official website.

'Back 4 Blood' Open Beta Program

By August 12, "Back 4 Blood" beta will be open to all players. This will be available whether or not you pre-ordered the game, signed up for Early Access Beta, or received Early Access Beta via Twitch Drops.

"Back 4 Blood" Beta is a time-limited event. On August 9 and August 16, these services will automatically shut down. As previously mentioned, it is undetermined if player game progress will be saved. If you miss your chance to join the beta, then don't worry. The "Back 4 Blood" release date is close enough!

