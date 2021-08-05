Peloton Treadmill 'Just Run' Feature, 'Tread Lock' Upgrades: How to Run Without $40 Subscription

Peloton owners can now use their treadmills normally without subscribing to the Peloton All-Access Membership! Two new updates have also been added to the device: "Tread Lock" and "Just Run."

Peloton, the exercise equipment company, gained a lot of attention over these last few months. Many different users have already reported problems like data leaks and spy cameras. However, its biggest transgression was the death of a child earlier this year. Follow-up complaints have also been filed about user injuries.

Peloton recalled most of its Tread and Tread+ units in the U.S. and Canada for a massive technical update. The company also released software updates in hopes of preventing any further accidents.

Peloton 'Tread Lock' Upgrades

According to Engadget, Tread Lock is a feature that automatically locks the treadmill if it isn't used in 45 seconds (except for an ongoing class). Users need to input a four-digit code to reactivate the treadmill manually. This feature aims to prevent access for inexperienced users, especially kids.

Previously, the Tread Lock feature was linked up to subscription services. For a specific duration, non-paying users could not use their treadmill because it automatically activated Tread Lock and a $40 subscription was required to unlock it.

Peloton resolved this incident by providing all owners with three free months of membership subscription after the update.

Peloton Treadmill 'Just Run' Feature

Another update was released last Wednesday that now lets all Tread owners access both "Tread Lock" and "Just Run" features. The Verge reported that the Just Run mode, previously exclusive for Tread Plus users, is now available for all Peloton treadmills. This feature lets owners use their Peloton as "a normal treadmill" with no subscription required.

YouTuber In Daily Life Have Fun gave an instruction on how to activate the new "Just Run" feature. Users are recommended to:

Turn on Peloton Treadmill

Open the "Activate Your Tread" page

Underneath the button Get Started, there should be a statement that reads out, "Not ready to activate? You can always just run or take a sample class." Click on the highlighted "Just Run."



Once activated, the user should be redirected to a simple interface with "Incline," "Output," "Pace," and "Speed." Other performance reports you could also read are the "Total Elevation," "Total Output," "Calories," and "Distance." These are only basic stats, but they should be enough to get a good reading for a moderate exercise.

Peloton Subscription usually costs $40 per month. The company offers excellent services, including online classes where users can share and compare their performance with online classmates. Many Peloton users have already enjoyed the benefits of this internet-connected treadmill.

However, it is also important to keep in mind that its functionality is subject to changes. As previously mentioned, software improvements can significantly affect and even disable the Peloton treadmill entirely.

Due to these recent incidents, Peloton Tread Plus owners are eligible for full refunds if they choose to return their treadmills before November 6, 2022.

