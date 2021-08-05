'The Mandalorian' Luke Skywalker Hot Toy: How to Pre-Order Sixth Scale Figure!

"Star Wars" fans got a big shock when they found out that the mysterious Jedi that picked up Grogu in the final minutes of the second season of "The Mandalorian" was none other than Luke Skywalker. While waiting for the third season, Hot Toys is rolling out "The Mandalorian" Luke Skywalker with his trademark green lightsaber and a tiny Grogu, all in the sixth scale.

'The Mandalorian' Luke Skywalker Figure

Hot Toys is known for their high quality and pricey collectibles, Dork Side of the Force said. The company boasts of how each head sculpt is specially hand-painted, with highly accurate facial expressions with detailed skin texture.

"The Mandalorian" Luke Skywalker wears a skilfully tailored Jedi outfit and black cloak in the new Hot Toys rendition. The hood of the cloak can be folded down to reveal a head sculpt patterned after Mark Hamill's likeness, Comicbook shared.

The head sports a newly developed brown hair sculpture with magnetic features. It even comes with separate rolling eyeballs. In the standard box, fans also get the regular assortment of interchangeable hands, including a pair of fists, a pair of hands for holding the lightsaber, and three pairs of gesture hands.

There is a lightsaber hilt that can be attached to the belt, as well as the LED-lighted green lightsaber and the green lightsaber blade in motion.

Also, in the standard Special Edition box, fans get a themed backdrop, a display base with the "Star Wars" logo and character nameplate, a hologram of Moff Gideon's light cruiser, and a holoprojector.

The authentic and detailed likeness of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker is approximately 28 cm tall, with the body having over 30 points of articulation.

The Deluxe edition of the set gets to show off just how epic Luke's force abilities are, as it comes with a battle-damaged Dark Trooper bust with LED lights.

All of this is great and exciting, but arguably the best part is the Grogu that comes with the box. It is 6 cm tall and has an articulated head and arms. And it is perfectly designed to be carried by Luke, which comes with two extra pairs of interchangeable hands just to interact with Grogu.

Read Also: 'Thor 4' Set Photos: Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher Costume Spotted!

How to Pre-Order 'The Mandalorian' Luke Sywalker Hot Toys Sixth Scale Figure

Fans can take home the young Luke at the height of his Jedi abilities and recreate that exciting last few minutes of the second season of "The Mandalorian" with two collectible set versions, Gizmodo noted.

The standard Luke Sywalker (Special Edition) sixth scale figure by Hot Toys costs $285 while the Deluxe Version costs $330. These prices do not include shipping or tax. It is currently available for pre-order and is scheduled to be shipped out by October to December of next year, 2022.

The pre-order website also offers a layaway plan via Flex starting at $51.30 per month.

Related Article: 'Star Wars' Tamagotchi Gives You R2-D2 as Virtual Pet! Release Date and How to Pre-Order