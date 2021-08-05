iPhone Camera Green Orb Problem Solved? New Leak Hints Apple Has Fix for Annoying Flare!

Apparently, the iOS 15 has an update that removes the annoying "green orb" appearing in most photos taken from an iPhone. This feature uses post-processing techniques to clean up a picture after it was taken. It also improves overall image quality by generally enhancing its coloring.

Apple users are probably familiar with the green dot that appears on some of their photos. Often this spot shows up when the camera is facing a powerful light source but not directly. Macworld calls this lens flare "a photographic phenomenon in which bright light enters the camera lens, hits the camera's sensor, and scatters."

Twitter user Halide first noticed the change. The user posted two images: with the green spot visible on the left image and an iOS 15 improved image on the right side. Note that you need to open these pictures in full size to see the green spot, sitting outside the image preview.

iPhone Camera Green Orb Problem Solved

The Verge experimented on the iOS 15 feature and discovered a few more details about it. First, the green orb will still appear in the viewfinder or when you're in the process of taking a photo. The magic happens after you snap the picture since iOS 15 quickly scans the images, deletes the green orb, and saves it as a "clean" photo.

Other Apple users from Reddit also tested this feature's abilities and limitations. Notably, the iOS 15 technology is smart enough to determine if the lens flare is intended (especially in professional photography) or not.

This feature also has its weakness. The green spot repeatedly appears whenever faced directly at a light source, both from indoor lights and the outdoor sun. It is also limited to photos and does not appear on videos. The green orb continues to occur even on 4K footages.

It is also important to note that this feature is speculated to be limited to phones with A12 Bionic Processors, featuring iPhones XS, XR, and onwards. Other iOS 15 features like Live Text and Portrait mode are also limited to this processor chip or higher.

Lastly, this feature is not officially announced by Apple, probably because iOS 15 it remains in its testing phase. Beta features are still being added, corrected, and removed. So, keep in mind that this new feature is subject to changes. It might undergo improvements or be removed depending on the developmental progress.

How to Fix Green Orb iPhone photo!

Your smartphone must be running the latest iOS 15 beta mobile operating system to use this feature.

Downloading the iOS beta is available here on Apple's Beta Software Program.

Be warned, however, that signing up as a public beta tester has its own risk. In the "Agreement" (which you have to confirm), Apple explicitly mentioned that devices could be bricked or data could be corrupted. Before downloading iOS 15 and its new features, remember to backup your personal files, just in case.



