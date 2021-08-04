Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Payment Online Petition, Up to $1000 State-Backed Checks

Searching for a fourth stimulus check? Some states are already sending money to eligible families registered in their database. Check if your area is eligible for some more stimulus money.

$2000 Stimulus Check Online Petition Update

An official fourth stimulus check from the federal government seems unlikely despite the different petitions requesting it. As seen on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill signed last June, the federal government aims to improve the American lifestyle by upgrading transportation, service lines, pipelines, internet services, and power infrastructure. No budget was provided for a fourth stimulus check.

Moreover, it is important to note that the iconic online petition by Stephanie Bonin, requesting recurring stimulus checks for the duration of the pandemic, has already reached 2,747,256 out of its 3 million goal as of time of writing. This petition is on track to become one of the "top signed on Change.org!" However, the government is not showing any sign of being affected by its progress.

However, a "fourth stimulus check" program might be approved locally, depending on the specific state government. As part of the American Rescue Plan, states have been granted over $200 billion to spend on their own economic recovery. Some states use this money as a "fourth stimulus check," set to be given to eligible families locally.

According to Yahoo! Finance, certain residents from the following states might receive their "fourth stimulus check."

California

It is the only state to send out money referred to as "stimulus checks." Residents who earn between $30,000 to $75,000 might receive approximately $500-600 of financial support.

Colorado

The state is sending out $375 to registered residents who have received at least one unemployment payment between March 15, 2020, to October 24, 2020. Higher-income workers who earned more than $500 per week in base unemployment benefits do not qualify for this program.

Florida

The state is giving $1000 checks to teachers and administrators. Unfortunately, a controversy arose with Governor DeSantis allegedly leaving out some educators. The situation is still developing.

Georgia

Governor Kemp authorized full-time teachers and administrators to get $1,000 checks to appease them in staying on their jobs. Part-time teachers are also receiving $500. A plan is reportedly underway to provide financial aid to pre-K educators as well.

Maryland

Unemployment benefits for its residents include $500 stimulus payments to families and $300 for individuals who filed their Earned Income Tax Credit.

Michigan

The state is sending out $500 hazard pay bonuses to its teachers earlier this year.

New Mexico

KRGE reported that the Human Services Department has allocated $5 million for economic relief for its citizens. New Mexicans who were not eligible for the $600 and $1,400 federal stimulus checks from the state can apply. Funds are reportedly distributed to the lowest-income households first.

Tennessee

The state government recently passed a bill to provide a $1,000 hazard pay bonus to its full-time teachers. Part-time teachers can get $500. Eligible individuals should receive their money by the end of this year.

Texas

Certain districts in the state have provided special bonuses for their teachers. Fort Worth and Arlington are also expected to increase the salary of all district employees by 4 percent. Denton and Mansfile teachers will receive a 2 percent raise.

More states might have similar financial aid programs prepared for the coming months. Consider visiting your local government and inquiring about their available services regarding the COVID-19 support.



