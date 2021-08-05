'Age of Empires 4' Release Date, Beta, Storage Requirement: How to Pre-Order, Join the Next Beta

Take a trip down memory lane because "Age of Empires 4" is coming! The official launch happens this October 28. However, early access and pre-orders are available for the game.

"Age of Empires" is a historical real-time strategy video game, popularfor its incredible detail in both story and gameplay. Players get smarter by surviving fierce battles in the wilderness and building different civilizations from the Stone Age all the way to the Classical period.



The first realease of "Age of Empires" dates back to 1997. Since then, many players continue to support this growing franchise until this latest installment, "Age of Empires IV." Note that that game progressed far beyond its 2D-based engine and now offers a 3D-based experience!

'Age of Empires IV' Closed Beta Starts!

"Age of Empires" has an Insider Program where interested players can unlock exclusive updates and feedback opportunities for the incoming game. Players need to be registered on this program to join the "Age of Empires 4" beta.

"Age of Empires" recently tweeted that "The Age of Empires IV Closed Beta has now BEGUN!" Age Insiders are recommended to open up their emails for the invitation and download instructions.

The Age of Empires IV Closed Beta has now BEGUN! If you're an Age Insider, 📧 check your email (and your spam folder, just in case) 📧 !



Unfortunately, not every Age Insider would selected to participate. Reasons why players could be rejected are: lack of technical specification, missing or outdated DxDiag, No Linked Steam Account, or missing the cut-off date on August 3.

For what it's worth, the "Age of Empires" development team promised that "there will be other opportunities in the future."

How to Pre-Order 'Age of Empires 4'

If you missed the Beta Program, then consider pre-ordering the "Age of Empires IV" instead.

"Age of Empires IV" is available in Microsoft Store for $59.99. A Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes a digital copy of the game's soundtrack and a few in-game items, is also available at Steam for $79.99. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC gamers.

Note, however, that the game requires 50 GB of available space. Players buying from Microsoft will be required to have 93 GB available space during installation (but the game size is actually 50 GB).

'Age of Empires 4' How to Join Next Beta

"Age of Empires" mentioned that there are two types of betas players might see. Open Beta, which is free for anyone interested to join, and Closed Betas, which is open to a more focused audience.

"Age of Empires 4" is currently at its Closed Beta phase. However, details about the beta "may change from one session to another." It is recommended that interested players sign up for the Insider's program to see all the available opportunities immediately.

More details regarding the "Age of Empires 4" should be revealed the closer the game gets to its release date.

