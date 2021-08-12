Worried About Your Lost AirPods? Apple Reveals New Tracking Solution!

AirPods users could soon locate their lost wireless Bluetooth earbuds with their Apple IDs, aside from the Precision Tracking solution offered by the upcoming iOS 15.

With functions akin to AirTags, iOS 15 will utilize Bluetooth technology to locate AirPods when users are close to them but uncertain where it was actually are placed, 9to5Mac posted. This functionality will be available on the Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, displaying the earbuds exact location on the map even if it is not connected to an iPhone or an iPad.

AirPods lost? Precision Tracking, Apple IDs on iOS 15 to Help Using Find My Network

To do this, AirPods will be linked to the user's Apple ID. These lost AirPods will send out its location information to its owner through Find My Network, even if another user connects to a separate device.

However, even if the AirPods are tied to an Apple ID, it won't have an activation lock similar to other iOS devices, making it possible for unscrupulous individuals to still keep it away from detection. Similar to AirTags, an AirPods' link to an Apple ID can be reset with a few manual steps, 9to5Mac further noted. The report said iOS 15 beta 5 has animations to instruct users on how to unlink AirPods from Find My Network.

Removing AirPods From Find My Network Would Not Be So Difficult

To remove an AirPods Max from Find My Network, users just need to hold the active noise cancellation button together with the Digital Crown for 12 seconds, 9to5Mac further said. For the AirPods Pro, however, users need to hold the speaker holes while pressing the button on the stems several times.

These features remain under development ahead of the final iOS 15 release. They will likely need a firmware update for both the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Earlier versions of the AirPods, particularly the first and second generation earbuds, will not work with Find My Computer and Precision Finding.

AirPods had previously been seen in the FindMy app, but could not be located when lost using the Find My Network just like an AirTag. In this setup, AirTags use low-energy Bluetooth to send a device's location information to the owner through an iPhone or iPad.

A key disadvantage of locating older AirPods using Find My Neywork is that you are unable to find your lost earbuds in most locations, including its charging case, Gizmodo revealed. And, should users lose a single bud, their only option is to play a sound through the FindMy app. Precision Finding and links to Apple IDs similar to AirTags are definitely a big improvement in allowing users never to lose their precious AirPods.

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max support for Find My Network through a firmware update should happen later in the fall, MacRumors reported.

