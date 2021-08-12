Marvel 'What If...?' Release Dates: Complete Schedule of Episodes, Trailers and MORE

The new Marvel series "What If...?" officially released its first episode on August 11. Fortunately for fans, they won't have to miss the next exciting episodes since Marvel's "What If...?" release dates have been set.

The new series is a lot more exciting than most viewers would expect. The main storyline is a bunch of alternative scenarios for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Peggy Carter being "Captain America" and Steve Rogers being the first "Iron Man."

Get a sneak peek at its official trailer here:

Marvel 'What If' Release Dates

Marvel's "What If...?" is a 10-episode animated series. It took over "Loki's" Disney Plus streaming time after the popular series saw its first season come to an end.

For those unaware, "What If...?" releases one episode every Wednesday of the week (scheduled at 2 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM GMT). Cnet listed all the incoming release dates:

Episode 1: Available now

Episode 2: August 18

Episode 3: August 25

Episode 4: September 1

Episode 5: September 8

Episode 6: September 15

Episode 7: September 22

Episode 8: September 29

Episode 9: October 6

Episode 10: October 13

Why Should I Watch 'What If...?'

Unlike the "Loki" series, with its live-action format involving real actors, "What If...?" is a 2D animated cartoon show that closely resembles Marvel's comic format. One of its most notable features is the sharp color contrast that makes the characters easily stand out in the episodes. Character fight animation and music production are equally amazing as expected of Marvel.

However, the biggest and most exciting feature of "What If...?" is the possibility that it will cross over to the Cinematic Universe. It was first hinted by The Wrap, which interviewed the head writer A.C. Bradley. She responded by saying that: "Marvel always has plans, whether or not anyone actually knows what those are and how often they change is anyone's guess. I have no idea to be honest with you. Hopefully, it will tie into the bigger picture more and more as the Marvel Universe expands."

The idea is absolutely possible since Marvel is popular for its multiverse setting.

In conclusion, Marvel fans should definitely keep an eye out for this series. Together with "Loki," "What If...?" might bring some awesome easter eggs for the Marvel Universe.

How to Watch Marvel 'What If...?'

Similar to "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," interested viewers can only watch "What If...?" on the Disney+ channel. Interested viewers are recommended to create their account online by heading to the Disney+ website and following the steps below:

Click on "Sign Up Now"

Provide your email address

Generate your password

Choose your subscription plan

Provide you payment information

Click on "Start Watching" to complete the process

The Disney+ Channel is also available on mobile. Its app is found on both the Apple App Store or Google Play App store. Download the app, then follow these steps:

Open the Disney+ app

Click on "Sign Up Now"

Generate your password

Choose your subscription plan

Make an in-app purchase to complete the process.

Similar to any movie streaming service, you can watch previously aired episodes online on their official website.



