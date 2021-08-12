Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Flip 3: Specs, Price, Design Differences, and Unique Features

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11 during its third Galaxy Unpacked virtual event this year. Both mobile phones have new and exciting updated designs that are sure to wow Samsung fans.

Find out more about Samsung's new line of foldable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specs, Design and Price

One of the most exciting new design features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is its under-display front-facing camera.

It is the first-ever foldable smartphone to have such a camera, making the punch hole lens practically invisible when the screen is being used, offering a smooth, clean, and uninterrupted 7.6-inch screen experience when using the main screen.

With its Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120 Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers, users get a crisp image display and multidimensional sound.

With its large main screen, Samsung is offering its users more freedom to create now that the Z Fold 3 finally supports the S Pen. Coming out with the S Pen Fold edition, it also has a rubber nib for smoother gliding on the screen. The screen itself boasts a 40 percent boost in display responsiveness for an incredibly smooth writing experience.

A drawback, Tech Spot pointed out, is the lack of a built-in holster for the S Pen which can make it prone to being misplaced.

With the One UI 3, using the Z Fold 3 is so intuitive, and multitasking features make working on the foldable smartphone so seamless and easy.

Users get a choice between 256 GB and 512 GB storage space, both running on 12GB RAM.

It also has a more durable design as it is fitted with Gorilla Glass Victus and an Armor Aluminum interior. The Z Fold 3 is also iPX8 waterproof, making it last in submersion of freshwater for up to 1.5 meters for as long as half an hour.

You do not get a charger in the box, not a problem if you already own a Samsung Galaxy and have a charger on hand, but is a bit of a hassle if you need a new one.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at $1,799 and will be available starting August 27.

Read Also: Is Your Samsung Screen Bleeding? What to Do if Your Phone Screen Has That Ink Blot Pixel Damage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specs, Design and Price

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the Z Fold 3's smaller sibling. It has a sleek and compact design when closed and comes in fun colors like cream, green and lavender. It also comes in classic phantom black. The colors pink, white, and gray are exclusively available on the Samsung website.

The Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity Flex main screen and an upgraded 120 Hz refresh rate, twice the refresh rate of the Galaxy Z Flip, Gizmodo reported.

Its new cover screen is four times larger than the previous design. It is entirely customizable from the cover screen saver to the widgets users can access. Users can also easily take a photo or shoot a video without needing to open the Z Flip 3, viewing a preview of the shot through the cover screen.

Like the Z Fold 3, it has the strong Armor Aluminum shell and is rated IPX8 for water resistance.

Samsung also offers fun accessories for the Z Flip 3 for a totally customizable experience. Accessories like phone cases and phone straps are designed for both function and aesthetics.

Users get a choice between 128 GB and 256 GB storage space, both having 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs $999 and will also be available starting August 27.

Moreover, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Watch 4 series in the Unpacked event. It boasts exciting new health features and also offers fully customizable hardware and interface.

Related Article: Panicking After You Lost Your Samsung Phone? 2 Ways to Find Your Galaxy Device!