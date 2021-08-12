Marvel 'Shang-Chi' Release Date: Possible Free Streaming on Disney Plus Teased!

Adjustments are being made for Marvel fans to enjoy "Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" amid the pandemic. The Marvel movie might be available for stream on the Disney Plus channel around a month and a half after the movie hits the theaters, with no extra cost to subscribers.

Fans are hyped up for the Asian and martial arts-themed Marvel movie coming out on September 3.

Shang-Chi is a notable Marvel character for three specific reasons: first, he is a hero who debuted in the 1973 comic series. Second, Shang-Chi is "the son of one of the most evil villains in the Marvel Universe," according to the IGN YouTube channel. Lastly, Shang-Chi is theorized to contribute significantly to Marvel's growing Cinematic Universe.

This being said, Marvel fans face a new problem on watching this movie.

Marvel 'Shang-Chi' Release Date: Theaters and Cinemas

The COVID-19 delta variant is a growing threat, even to vaccinated citizens. Thanks to the emergence of this virus, consumers are getting uncomfortable with crowded places again. The Marvel studio's optimism to release their big films has also been held back.

However, the demand for box office has remained relatively stronger than in 2020, so the studio decided to improvise.

The Marvel "Shang-Chi" movie will be released on a 45-day theatrical window starting on September 3, as initially planned. Interested viewers can head over to their local movie theaters and watch the new film first-hand.

Afterward, "Shang-Chi" might be available for stream through Disney Plus.

Disney Plus to Stream Marvel 'Shang-Chi'

Typically, it takes five to eight months after the official premiere date for a new Disney movie to go available on Disney+ channel. Streamers also have a second option to pay $30 Premier Access in exchange for watching the movie at the same time it hits the theaters.

However, Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" might be available on Disney+ without these drawbacks.

"Shang-Chi" might stream on Disney+ at mid-October, specifically on the same date it stops showing on theaters. It os expected to be available for Disney+ subscribers with no added cost (like Premier Access).

According to Cnet, Disney CEO Bob Chapek called trhe "Shang-Chi' movie "an interesting experiment" for the company to test out its releases on megabudget franchise films. Chapek said, "the prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after going theatrical 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward."

If successful, Marvel fans might get to enjoy their movies in the safety of their homes through Disney Plus online streaming. While it may not be a similar experience as a movie theater, fans can watch the latest releases earlier than the usual schedule.

This could possibly be the new method of release for Marvels' other incoming movies later this year.

Note, however, that these are rumors for now and just plans for online movie streaming. Marvel and Disney Plus have yet to make their official announcement for the actual schedule of "Shang-Chi" in the channel.

