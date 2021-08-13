Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs.

According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the vaccination programs spreading around different states, problems with the pandemic have momentarily stopped. Many American businesses were encouraged to reopen, which led to people recovering their jobs.

More progress in the economic recovery. Passing a year-long American Rescue Plan in March positioned us well to deal with all challenges in 2021.https://t.co/fGbxog6x60 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) August 5, 2021

American Unemployment Rate Impact

According to AS, these are the unemployment rates and job gains for the year 2021:

January 2021 - 6.3% unemployment rate, 49,000 jobs opened

February 2021 - 6.2% unemployment rate, 379,000 jobs opened

March 2021 - 6% unemployment rate, 916,000 jobs opened

April 2021 - 6.1% unemployment rate, 266,000 jobs opened

May 2021 - 5.8% unemployment rate, 559,000 jobs opened

June 2021 - 5.9% unemployment rate, 850,000 jobs opened

July 2021 - 5.4% unemployment rate, 943,000 jobs opened

The country is recently dealing with the recently discovered COVID-19 Delta Variant. However, the overall impact is relatively smaller than expected, possibly because business enterprises have strict health protocols that ensure customer safety in their establishments.

The AS report also emphasized that the leisure and hospitality sector has 380,000 job vacancies filled, while the education sector has hired 261,00 new people in July alone. The numbers show a sign of recovery and a level of stability despite the ongoing pandemic.

Fourth Stimulus Check: Update For the $2000 Recurring Checks

Unfortunately, there is no telling how long this peace and stability will last. Many American families continue to call for a fourth round of stimulus checks, which could support their immediate expenses and rental payments.

A Change.org online petition posted by Stephanie Bonin approximately a year back spearheaded the call for a fourth stimulus check. Her petition proposes $2000 monthly recurring checks for the duration of the pandemic to help support American families from falling to financial ruin.

Her petition has already reached 2,793,347 signatures out of their 3 million goal at the time of writing. The online petition is also marked as "one of the top signed on Change.org!"

Aside from Bonin, other democrats have also pushed their own proposal, emphasizing the need for a fourth stimulus check.

Where Is the Fourth Stimulus Check?

Unfortunately, the Biden Administration seemingly has no plans to resume the stimulus check. They remain firm with this decision, completely ignoring the petitions and remaining unaffected with its progress.

Earlier this year, the approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill also emphasized the lack of budget for a fourth stimulus check. Instead, the administration has focused its efforts on other support programs for its citizens.

President Joe Biden himself recently tweeted that Americans can receive financial support from their Child Tax Credit.

For millions, help is on the way right now, thanks to the American Rescue Plan.



On Friday, about 40 million families will receive their second monthly payment as part of our tax cut for families with children.



That money is a game-changer. For some, it’s a life-saver. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 11, 2021

Child Tax Credit payment grants eligible families $300 per child monthly payments for the duration of the year. While it might not be the fourth stimulus check, it should provide the same level of financial support for other qualified families.



