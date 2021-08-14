iPhone 13 Leak Confirms Bigger Battery, Faster 5G; Teases Competitive Price

Excitement continues to build up ahead of the much-anticipated launch of the iPhone 13 next month. In fact, a respected industry research firm in Taiwan confirmed most rumors and leaks about Apple's new flasgship smartphone.

Quoting analysts at the Taiwanese research company TrendForce, 9to5Mac reported that both the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models will expand mmWave 5G support to more countries outside of the US. TrendForce also said that it expects Apple's latest 5nm+ process-based A15 silicon to be more efficient, providing enhanced performance and reduced power consumption.

iPhone 13 Battery Will Be Larger Due to Spacious Internal Design

These iPhone 13 models, TrendForce further presumed, would carry larger batteries due to a more spacious internal design. The smartphones will reportedly "see a shift in its charging circuit board from the previous rigid-flex PCB (printed circuit board) design to a new design featuring SiP (System in a Package) combined with flexible PCB," per 9to5Mac.

Such space-saving feature is expected to lead to an increased and improved battery life.

Further meeting expectations is the claim that the iPhone 13 will be similarly priced to the iPhone 12. Apple is said to be planning to take this approach to sustain its "aggressive pricing strategy" in strengthen shipment figures. Apple may have to "control manufacturing costs" given that the iPhone 13 "do not come with significant hardware upgrades."

Because of this strategy, TrendForce analaysts see Apple maintaining its growth trajectory for two more years.

Apple is also expected to roll out new camera software features to the iPhone 13 Pro, Bloomberg reported. These include features such as a "Portrait" video mode that expands Apple's synthetic background blur effect beyond static photos. This was first introduced in the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016.

The incoming iPhone 13 was also rumored to use new algorithms incorporating LiDAR scanner and support video output data, 9to5Mac noted in a separate post.

iPhone 13 Capable of Recording in Professional-Quality ProRes Video Format

As Bloomberg revealed, the iPhone 13 Pro models will be capable of recording video in ProRes format for the first time. This would offer high-quality output for professional-quality production.

New photo filters will also be available, and unlike the current ones on the iPhone 12, the new versions will be using artificial intellingence to deliver a smoother and accurate experiences to users.

Previously, Apple used pre-assembled cameras manufactured by such suppliers as LG InnoTek, Sharp and O'Film. For the iPhone 13, The Elec reported that Apple is consolidating its camera module production to Foxconn to cut manufacturing costs.

TrendForce is forecasting Apple to reach an overall increase in iPhone sales for the second quater this year, compared to the same period last year. It also projects that iPhone models would capture 16.7 percent of all smartphone shipments in 2021, per Gadgets 360.

It remains to be seen how the iPhone13 will perform overall in terms of sales considering all the upgrades it has. However, there is certainly reason to be positive about its release. The Apple device is expected to come out in early September.

