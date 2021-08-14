PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Buy PlayStation 5 If You Missed Out on Walmart, Best Buy Stocks

PS5 restocks are available in the market! There are a few sites still offering Sony's gaming consoles even after the latest restock at Walmart and Best Buy.

The market demand for the PS5 gaming console is finally slowing down, enough for some buyers to catch sight of them in retail shops. Previously, stocks sell out in a matter of hours and gamers had to wait for weeks and months until the next restock.

Sony is well aware of this problem, which is whu Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told Wired that they are "working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation." He highlighted that they "see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year." After that, they are hopeful that the situation will get even better and supply will meet the demand.

True to their word, restocks have dropped more frequently. Here is a quick update on PS5 restock availability.

PS5 Restock Tracker: Retail Shops Who Have New Stocks

The most frequent PS5 retailer is still PlayStation Direct. Interested customers have to join an online queue, where randomly selected winners get lucky enough to buy the gaming console on the spot. Cnet reported that the company does not provide all its details, like the number of available stocks. Therefore, consumers should simply sign up and try their luck with their PlayStation Network (PSN) account.

Big resupplies also happened for some retailers, like Walmart, who reportedly had two restocks last Thursday. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, stocks already ran out for both the $400 Digital Edition and the $500 PS5 with Blu-ray.

Best Buy also sold PS5 stocks early this week. Unfortunately, the retailer marked its stores sold out.

Resellers from eBay have a few listings available for PS5. However, all listings have a marked-up price between $640 up to $930. Note that the PS5 retail price is supposed to stand at $399.

If you are getting desperate, try the StockX online bidding. This retailer often has PS5 gaming consoles available but priced at $625 or higher.

Target seemingly has a few stocks available, selling at a retail price.

Newegg has many listings available for PS5. However, most of them are in bundles. Consumers planning to buy new games in the long run are recommended to try and buy these bundles instead.

PS5 Restocks Availability

Trying to buy the next-gen gaming console can get pretty frustrating, but don't lose out hope! Believe it or not, chances are getting better.

Every since the July resupply, more gamers are announcing their success in buying the PS5 console. In highlight, interested consumers are recommended to bookmark online trackers and keep trying their luck on the internet.

More restocks are rumored to happen sometime next week. Visit the websites listed above for another chance of buying a PS5 gaming console at a retail price.



