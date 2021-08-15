iPad Air 5 Rumored Release Date, Specs: Apple Hints OLED Display, Slimmer Design, A15 Chip

With the upcoming release of the iPhone 13 next month, Apple fans are anticipating another key product to get an upgrade soon.

When is the iPad Air 5 coming out? What are the new features it will brandish? How will it look?

Many have speculated a release very soon, given that the iPad Air 2020 is nearing its first anniversary. Likewise, Apple had released updated iPad Pro models with an M1 chip last spring, and that the mid-tier iPad Air has been a top seller during the Christmas holidays. Thus, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant has a good reason to roll it out by the end of the year.

iPad Air 5: Rumored Release Date

However, reports indicate that the iPad Air 5 won't arrive soon, at least not this year. Pundits see the current iPad Air as an impressive, substantial upgrade Apple would want to keep sailing in the market for another six to eight months.

The first three iPad Air generations had quite a similar look and feel, but when the iPad Air 4 or the iPad Air 2020 rolled out in September last year, exuded a design overhaul, from being an "entry level" iPad to being a mid-tier, "iPad Pro Lite" version, Tech Radar posted. It offered a modern design, robust processing power, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

iPad Air 5 Rumored to Offer 10.9-inch OLED Displays

Realistically, the earliest we could see an iPad Air 5 to hit stores is by next year. The Elec reported that Apple is developing a 10.9-inch OLED iPad using Samsung panels that will be set for release in 2022.

Rumors revealed that the upcoming iPad Air 5 will have a 10.9-inch OLED display. As such, the new iPad Air will carry the same screen size as the current iPad Air, but upgrade to OLED from the present IPS panel. OLED's benefits include a wider palette of stronger, vibrant colors, having better contrast and perfect black levels, Laptop Magazine revealed. While this is a delectable prospect, the fact that Apple fitted a mini LED display in the current and more expensive iPad Pro made it less likely but not impossible.

iPad Air 5 Leak: Slimmer Design, New Camera Array

Other leaks showed minor design changes, such as one from leaker Mac Otakara, claiming that the iPad Air will look more like the 11-inch iPad Pro, citing sources from Chinese suppliers. Laptop Magazine, however, said it is not expecting a major design overhaul, given that both already look similar. Instead, the iPad Air 5 could have a slimmer frame, with the camera array altered to adopt a squircle module with its dual lenses.

A key detail from insiders is about the iPad Air 5's processor, which is said to be the 5nm+ A15 Bionic chip, aside from enhanced 5G support and quad speakers.

Currently, the 64GB iPad Air 4 is priced at $599, as the cost varies depending on storage capacity or mobile network support. Apple is expected not to go beyond or below that price point for the iPad Air 5.

