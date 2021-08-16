Afraid Your Samsung Galaxy Buds Are Disgustingly Dirty? 5 Steps to Clean Them Properly

Like any other electronic device, your Samsung Galaxy Buds can get dirty, especially if you use them daily. Some people might think it's a little tricky to clean them but it's actually quite easy.

Find out how you can clean your Galaxy Buds effectively without damaging them.

Why Is It Important to Clean Your Samsung Galaxy Buds?

Your Galaxy Buds are regularly exposed to sweat, oils, bacteria, hair products, dust, and other dirt you come across when using your Buds daily. Earbuds, wireless or not, can host a number of bacteria and can even harbor yeast, Business Insider said. These are things you don't want to enter your ear canal.

There are a few dangers that come with wearing dirty earbuds regularly, Whittier Hospital said. Problems could include allergic reactions and rashes, as hair products, make-up, and other products could make their way into the ear canal and cause irritation. To an extent, these irritations can even lead to ear infections.

With that, it is imperative to clean and sanitize your earbuds regularly to avoid any complications.

How to Clean Your Samsung Galaxy Buds Properly

Aside from the hygiene aspect of cleaning your Galaxy Buds, Samsung also mentioned that dust, earwax and other debris that can accumulate in the earbuds can make the audio seem muffled and even prevent the earbuds from charging correctly.

Here is how you can properly clean your Galaxy Buds to keep your ear healthy, as well as the audio quality of your Buds in check.

1. Take the earbud from the case and remove the earbud tip. Carefully slide the tip off. Do not use force when detaching the earbud tip from the main earbud body to prevent damage, Samsung said.

2. Take a dry cotton swab and brush to remove any debris and foreign material from the earbud tip and the mesh covering on the speaker. If you have Galaxy Buds Pro, make sure to clean the air ducts as well.

3. For the inside of the earbud tip, carefully wipe it with a soft, dry cloth to remove dust, earwax, or oil from the mesh part of each earbud receiver. Avoid any harsh and abrasive bristles from metal or wire brushes when cleaning the earbuds as you may damage them.

4. After cleaning the earbud tip, attach it back to the main body. To properly assemble the earbud tip, flip the earbud tip inside out and then insert it over the latch at the bottom of the earbud.

Take care to line up the hole on the earbud tip with the latch on the bud, and then bust the earbud tip down to finish attaching it. When earring the earbuds, there should not be a gap or space between the ear and the ear tip, Samsung says, as gaps may affect the performance of the earbuds.

5. Use another dry cotton swab to clean the charging contacts and sensors on both earbuds. Don't forget about the contacts inside of the charging case as well.

Samsung noted that when wearing Galaxy buds, you should make sure each ear is clean and dry inside. You should only wear earbuds in dry conditions and these earbuds must be clean and dry before placing them back in their charging case.

