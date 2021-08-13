Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22? 5 Reasons You Should Get the Galaxy S21 Now Instead!

If you're looking to upgrade or buy a new Samsung, then you're probably debating between choosing the Galaxy S21 or waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 to come out early next year.

Until its launch, everything we know about the Galaxy S22 is all speculations, leaks, and rumors which could be debunked when it actually launches. Instead of waiting for the S22, it's better to buy the Galaxy S21 now instead.

5 Reasons to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Now

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is Samsung's flagship smartphone with top-of-the-line specs, and it's even cheaper than the flagship model before it. Here are a few reasons to consider purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S21 over other smartphones in the market.

5. Battery Life

Smartphones are so integrated into our everyday lives that it needs to keep a charge for a long time. The Galaxy S21 line has incredible battery life and Android Headlines also mentioned that users can even go a full day or a day and half without charging the Galaxy S21.

4. Display and Fingerprint Sensor

The display on the Galaxy S21 OLED panel offers QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate without compromising on the battery life. The colors and brightness on the OLED panels are crisp and punchy and make viewing anything on the Galaxy S21 a delightful experience.

The in-screen fingerprint sensor is also improved, with a larger target area and it also unlocks much faster. The fingerprint sensor is very handy nowadays when Face ID is harder to do with face masks on.

3. Camera

The camera is a great improvement from the setup the Galaxy S20 series had. It's got an improved laser autofocus module and a second telephoto sensor that allows 3x and 10x zoom without using digital zoom.

Nigh mode is also very much improved and there are AI upgrades for the Single Take and Selfie pictures according to Android Headlines.

2. S-Pen Support

The Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the S-Pen, allowing users more creativity when it comes to working on the smartphone. Unfortunately, the S-Pen does not come with the S21 Ultra box and does not have a sleeve for it in the housing of the phone itself. A phone case is available, however, so that users won't lose it.

1. Price Point

With all the upgrades that come with the latest flagship smartphone, Samsung was able to cut down the price by $200. The Galaxy S21 starts at $799 whereas the Galaxy S20 started at $999. If you want to go all out, the Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $1,199.

Read also: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: First Foldable Phone with Under Display Camera Revealed!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specs and Design Rumors

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is rumored to borrow some design features from its older sibling, the Galaxy S21, according to Tech Radar. With a similar body, the only difference might be a slightly smaller screen, with the S22 having a 6.06-inch display compared to the 6.2-inch display on the S21.

Rumors also suggest that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the only model in the S line fitted with an LTPO display, offering a variable refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to cost $799, released early next year, probably as early as January.

The S22 will not come with a charger in the box, like the other newer Samsung smartphones. The charging speed could either remain the same or improve on the 25W of the S21 series. Samsung has been testing 45W and 65W powering but it is unclear if that Samsung is ready to pair that with their smartphones just yet.

One of the more exciting rumors about the Galaxy S22 is the camera upgrade. The three-camera setup will be fitted with a 1/1.28-inch or 1/1.1-inch 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto that is capable of 3x optical zoom.

Users can get brighter and sharper images thanks to the larger pixel size in both the native and 4-in1 binning modes. With all of that, users should expect brilliant 8K videos in well-lit settings and brighter 4K videos in low-light conditions as well.

However, these are again, all just based on leaks and rumors and cannot be confirmed until next year's launch. Not to mention that it's possible there will be a shortage in supply due to the chip shortage the world is experiencing. With that said, the wait for the new phone might be longer than expected.

