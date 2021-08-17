2022 Toyota GR 86 Gets Early Positive Reviews: Powerful Without Turbo, Excellent Gearbox Teased!

Amid the chaos and uncertainty brought about a global pandemic, it is definitely a relief to see a new not-too-pricey yet impressive two-door coupe distracting everyone from their woes. Toyota endured the challenges of the times to roll out the 2022 Toyota GR 86 to mostly initial positive reviews, leaving car enthusiasts breathless.

What's most remarkable about the car is the new engine, which is now a 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder with 228 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 184 pound-foot of torque at 3,700 rpm, Slash Gear noted. This constitutes an increase of 23 hp and 28 lb-ft from the previous 2.0-liter engine.

2022 Toyota GR 86 Reviews: Excellent Gearbox, Powerful Boxer Engine

A beneficial feature is its excellent gearbox, where there is the option to choose a manual or automatic transmission that promises to give drivers a better feel of gear shifting, especially the enhanced move to the 4th gear. The Japanese automaker likewise increased the coupe's internal strength and added low viscosity oil and fresh bearings to reduce low-temperature effort.

However, a turbocharger engine has not yet been added. Instead, a bigger, naturally aspirated boxer engine still offers incredible power and overall performance, Roadshow by Cnet revealed. In terms of fuel economy, Toyota sees that a manual 86 will bring back 19 miles per gallon (mpg) in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. On the automatic version, it rises to 20 mpg city and 30 mpg highway.

The drivetrain of the 2022 Toyota GR 86 likewise delivers outstanding results. Pitting both the current 86 with the new 86 back-to-back, acceleration is quite livelier in the 2022 model, as it goes through straights and around corners. The new 86's throttle response has also been enhanced, allowing easier rev-matching for downshifts.

In addition, fluid shifter action and a light clutch pedal make pushing the GR 86 to its limits around a track quite thrilling, Roadshow by Cnet added.

An updated automatic transmission in the GR 86 allows smoother and quicker shifts, but for manual swaps, a delay in shift commands has been noticed with somewhat clunky rev-matching downshifts.

The GR 86's chassis reveal added welds and bracing, giving it a tighter, less twisty frame, Road and Track posted. The ability of the coupe to rotate, especially under braking, is mesmerizing. A lift of the throttle would offer the front-end stability necessary to navigate the car to a corner. With just 77 pounds added to the car's weight, its balance is not lost and remains relatively light.

2022 Toyota GR 86 Steering, Suspension: A Cut Above the Rest!

As for the steering and suspension, Toyota made sure that these two elements would make the GR 86 more distinct from the Subaru BRZ and the experience better. While there's less roll through corners, the feeling of smoothness remains intact. Steering is finely weighted and accurate, giving drivers that optimum pleasure.

The pedals, likewise, are well-spaced for heel-toeing, with the clutch pedal bearing a light, short travel that makes leaving a stop quite a breeze--even for beginners.

There's also a new rebound spring added to the front socks, new aluminum engine mount brackets, alterations to the rear structure, and an enhanced electric assistance system. Its body is stiffer due to the aluminum in the roof, front fenders, and hood.

As for pricing, Toyota expects the 2022 GR 86 to cost below $30,000, which won't be that different from the outgoing model, when it reaches customers in November.

