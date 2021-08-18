‘Cyberpunk 2077' Best $10 Deals; Patch 1.3 Update Includes Minimap Bug Fixes, Character Perks Reset

"Cyberpunk 2077" dropped to $10 on Best Buy, which was definitely a price steal for any player interested in the game.

Many people were hyped for the game when it was released in 2020. It is an action role-playing game based in an open world called the Cyberpunk universe. The game storyline takes place in the colorful and violent future, where people have adapted to a sci-fi digital lifestyle featuring body modification.



While the game showed a lot of promise during its advertisement, it underdelivered with its performance. Many players complained about bugs and character animation problems in-game. Developers spent many months searching and fixing these system issues.

'Cyberpunk 2077' Patch 1.3: Patch Notes and Release Date

On Tuesday, "Cyberpunk 2077" developers announced big changes to the system. There were two highlights on their Twitch stream: the first is the free DLCs coming to the game. The second is bug fixes on the system. Unfortunately, developers did not reveal the exact date for these changes and teased an ambiguous time frame of "coming very soon."

What's new in Night City? N54 News has uncovered what will soon change in the City of Dreams. Our experts included an analysis to keep you informed about the upcoming developments.



I'm Gillean Jordan and here's what I have for you today: https://t.co/i6gMbGYDRU pic.twitter.com/i5Uzdbmw6z — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 16, 2021

Polygon listed a few changes that should appear in-game when the big patch 1.3 happens:

Minimap Improvements

The minimap that appears when driving will now show more of the road ahead, helping players navigate and drive better even at high speeds. This might be a game-changing feature during chase missions.

Clouds Club Bug Fix

An early game quest that many players had problems with was in the Clouds club. Previously, when players had to choose between "Angel" and "Skye," the images were removed too early. Now, the time frame has been adjusted so the image choice between these two NPCs stay a lot longer, giving players the chance to get familiar with their faces.

Cheaper Perks Reset

Prior to patch 1.3, players had to visit ripperdoc and purchase "Tabula e-Rasa" for 100,000 eurobucks to reset their perks. The incoming patch drops the price to 13,200 eurobucks, giving the players a cheaper option to test out different perks.

'Cyberpunk 2077' $10 Deals - Best Price You Could Get

Despite its system bugs and difficulties, the game generated a lot of interest with its concept and story potential. "Cyberpunk 2077" is a game that continues to capture players attention, tempting them to try it out.

"Cyberpunk 2077" also boasts high-quality graphics for its game style. From its playable characters down to its scenery, the game puts a lot of detail in its design.

Taking all of these into consideration, "Cyberpunk 2077" at $10 is an excellent buy for any interested player.

Best Buy recently offered "Cyberpunk 2077" at $10 on August 16. Unfortunately, the deal has already ended at the time of writing. Players are warned to keep an eye out for similar price drops on other retailers. This might be the cheapest price offer for a game that shows fantastic potential for future upgrades.

