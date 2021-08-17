'Dead by Daylight' Stranger Things Content Canceled: Fans React to Shocking, Sad Removal

"Dead by Daylight" is officially removing their "Stranger Things" DLC content by November 17. With that said, fans took over Twitter to express their disappointment.

"Dead by Daylight" is a 4-vs-1 survival game, where one player has the role of a Killer and the other four play as Survivors. In summary, the Survivors have to finish their tasks and escape the map before the Killer hunts them all.

Since they both had horror genres, the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" was a perfect crossover addition to the game roster. Players were extremely excited to play as Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and even the Demogorgon in-game!

Unfortunately, the excitement ended when "Dead by Daylight" tweeted their "Last Chance Sale."

Nancy, Steve, and The Demogorgon are leaving the Dead by Daylight store in November, but we're not ready to say goodbye just yet.



Take part in their legacy before they go - details here: https://t.co/mR2pUJkrOz pic.twitter.com/BMOq1PsE3f — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 16, 2021

Twitter Fans Reacting to 'Dead by Daylight' Stranger Things DLC Removal

User DBDLeaks held a tribute to the loss of "Stanger Things" content in "Dead by Daylight."

Fans might also have to say goodbye to the unfinished Scoops cosplay:

My reaction I hear Stranger Things is leaving Dead By Daylight 😭 pic.twitter.com/tYZvm2iQTS — KoolySmiley 🏳️‍🌈 (@laurelrothamel) August 16, 2021

Dead by Daylight losing the Stranger Things license is really blowing my mind right now. What will I do with my Scoops cosplay?! In all seriousness though, it makes you wonder about future licenses and what could happen. — Cahlaflour (@Cahlaflour) August 16, 2021

But really, the one guy players will really miss is the Demogorgon, one of the best Killers in "Dead by Daylight."

However, "Dead by Daylight" is set to continue its gaming service despite the loss.

losing Hawkins but keeping the rest of the stranger things content: pic.twitter.com/G1WHrf8Uvt — Lenovo Legion UKI (@LenovoLegionUKI) August 16, 2021

Some fans are getting worried for the future of "Dead by Daylight" gaming community.

McLean leaving BHVR, last gen still hasn't been fully fixed after 2 months, Stranger Things license being lost.



The future isn't looking bright for Dead By Daylight. — Vector (@vetrix_tron) August 16, 2021

Why Is 'Dead by Daylight' Removing 'Stranger Things'

Gamerant speculated that DBD would remove their "Stranger Things" DLC content due to license expiration issues.

Generally, games that use licensed content have to renew their license so they could continue selling the content. In the circumstance where their license expires, the game no longer has any right to make a profit out of the licensed content.

For "Dead By Daylight," they would have to stop selling anything related to "Stranger Things" content. This means the removal of the following:

Hawkins National Laboratory: Map

Demogorgon: Character and all alternative outfits.

Steve Harrington: Character and all alternative outfits.

Nancy Wheeler: Character and all alternative outfits.

What Happens to 'Dead by Dayligh' Now?

To emphasize, DBD will be removing "Stranger Things" DLC content by November 17. Interested players still have a chance to purchase these in-game items now. However, players can assume that the items will be gone from the in-game store forever after the date passes.

Aside from the Hawkins National Laboratory Map, anyone who already purchased "Stranger Things" characters and outfits get to keep them even after November. However, new adjustments might be made for these playable avatars.

DBD developers have not explained how they plan to adapt to these in-game changes. However, the report from Gamerant hints at a few possibilities.

The achievements and trophies for the characters would be repurposed so that first-time players can unlock them without content purchase. Specific character perks for both the Killer and the Survivors will also be repurposed to generic choices. New perks will probably be taken from the pre-existing pool of other Killers and Survivors listed in-game.

"Dead by Daylight" is a game playable for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.



