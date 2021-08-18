2023 Nissan Z vs. Toyota Supra: Design Differences, Power, Engine and Specs

Nissan debuted its newest sports car earlier this week and it's one impressive beast. The 2023 Nissan Z is the automaker's new contender in the lineup of Japanese supercars that have recently hit the market.

Get to know the seventh-generation Z and find out if it can compare to the Toyota Supra.

2023 Nissan Z Design

Ditching a number in its name like its predecessors had, the newest member of the Z-car line offers incredible performance packed in a neat chassis.

The design of the new Z car is familiar and approachable, a modern rendition of the classic, Road Show said. Taking a page from typical sports car styling, it sports a long hood and short deck. The profile hints at the first-gen Z profile and the taillights were inspired by the Z32 model of the 1990s. The squared-off grille makes a big statement but meshes well with the rest of the bodywork.

The 2023 Z coes in Black Diamond Metallic, Gun Metallic, and Rosewood Metallic monotone paint colors. For those who want more contrast, six two-tone schemes are available, including Brilliant Silver, Boulder Gray, Seiran Blue, Ikazuchi Yellow, Passion Red TriCoat, and Everest White Pearl TriCoat.

The inside offers a cozy two-seat interior offered in black, red, and a rather pleasant bright blue. Analog gauges are fitted on the dashboard, and to add on that retro feel, its steering wheel has a small-diameter center section.

To keep things modern and fresh, it has an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be upgraded to nine inched with embedded navigation, Road Show added. The system is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, naturally.

Read Also: Ford GT's Last Supercar? Limited Edition 2022 GT Prototype '64 Heritage Edition [Desiign, Engine, Specs]

2023 Nissan Z vs. Toyota Supra: Specs-Off

Powertrain

For what's under the hood, the 2023 Z is fitted with Nissan's VR30DDTT motor, Road and Track reported. The twin turbocharged DOHC 3.0-liter V-6 engine can gallop at 400 hp and push out 350 lb-ft of torque.

Those are quite the numbers, considering that the Toyota Supra cranks out 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque with its own 3.0-litter twin-turbo six-cylinder B58 engine from BMW.

Transmission

Nissan is staying faithful to the heart of sports cars by offering a standard manual transmission for the new Z. Its six-speed gearbox is perfect for sporty driving. For those who have a penchant for two pedals, Nissan also offers a nine-speed automatic with paddle shifting.

This is an advantage compared to the Supra that doesn't offer an H-pattern gearbox, Road and Track mentioned. It will be exciting to know how the nine-speed automatic of the Z compares to Supra's eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nissan officially unveils the all-new 2023 Z! It will be powered by a 400hp 3.0L V6 twin-turbo that outputs 350 lb-ft of torque, with your choice of 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission. The Z will go on sale in the spring of 2022. #NissanZ pic.twitter.com/Drp4MF6A0Q — MotorWeek (@MotorWeek) August 18, 2021

Performance Hardware

The Z has a double-wishbone front suspension that has been updated for enhanced straight-line stability. It's also has monotubes that are larger in diameter than its predecessors to improve the ride quality on uneven surfaces, Road Show said.

It has a strut tower brace standard, and Nissan also offers a Performance trim with larger four-wheel disk brakes with red calipers and its 19-inch forged Rays wheels and Bridgestone Potenza S007 high-performance tires.

The Supra employs a multi-link rear and four-piston brakecalipers as well. While Toyota's limited slip differential is electronically controlled, the Z's whill be mechanical, Road and Track added.

Size and Price

The Nissan Z is 72.6 inches wide and 51.8 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 100.4 inches and a total length of 172.4 inches.

The Supra is 73.4 inches wide and 51.0 inches tall, with the same total length as the Z but sporting a shorter wheelbase of 97.2 inches.

The Supra starts at $43,190 and can go up to $51,540. The Nissan sportscar will start at around $40,000, per Road and Track.

The exact pricing and details will not be available until Spring 2022 when it will be rolled out.

Related Article: 2022 Toyota GR 86 Gets Early Positive Reviews: Powerful Without Turbo, Excellent Gearbox Teased!