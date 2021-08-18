'Elder Scrolls Online' Free to Play: How to Download Game Before August 30 Deadline

One of Bethesda's hottest games, "The Elder Scrolls Online," is free to play for a limited time. Interested players are recommended to download and test the game immediately before the event expires on August 30, 10 AM EDT.

Many players have been curious about "The Elder Scrolls Online." However, they were skeptical of paying $10-$20 on a game that has mixed reviews from the online community. Now, they have an opportunity to play it for free!

Bethesda and Zenimax are currently celebrating the QuakeCon 2021, one of the biggest gaming festivals in North America. To mark this event, developers decided to hold "The Elder Scrolls Online QuakeCon 2021 Free Play Event," which runs between August 17 to 30.

First-time players can immediately access the Morrowind's zone (Vvardenfell) and "ESO" base game, which has four of the game's original classes and 23 unique zones. Players also get to play the Blackwood Prologue questline--more on this below.

How to Download 'Elder Scrolls Online' Free

If you are an active player in the "ESO" servers, then you can continue with your adventures as usual. No event bonuses were mentioned for pre-existing accounts.

On the other hand, new accounts made during this event will automatically receive 500 crowns!

Interested players can download the "Elder Scrolls Online" free version by doing these steps:

Open the official website Free Play Page

Select the gaming platform you will use: PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, PC/Mac, and Stadia

Submit your date of birth

Create an "ESO" Online account

After completing these steps, the website will provide a download link to the game. Alt/char warned that the game could take up to 100 GB of disk space. However, running the game is pretty light, and rigs from five to 10 years ago should still play it smoothly.

Bethesda Promos for 'Elder Scrolls Online'

For the duration of the QuakeCon 2021, Bethesda is also giving away massive discounts. "The Elder Scrolls Online: Standard" is on sale at 60 percent off, and "The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood" is on sale at 35 percent off. Prices might vary depending on the collection or edition purchased.

New players should be warned that "The Elder Scrolls Online" is a massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) with a long history running since 2014. The game underwent many improvements, expansions and DLC throughout the period.



The latest addition to the game would be "ESO: Blackwood." In quick summary, this new chapter featured the Gates of Oblivion and the decent of Dagon, Daedric Prince of Destruction. Players get to explore new dungeons and fight against new monsters in the process. The free-to-play event gives players a chance to begin this adventure through the Blackwood Prologue questline.

Note that after the free period expires, all free-to-play accounts would presumably be locked. Accounts will have their progress saved locally. However, gamers will have to buy the actual game to unlock and play it again.

