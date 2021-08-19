Does My iPhone Need a Case? 3 Reasons Why Case-Free iPhone Is Better

iPhone cases are not only practical for your device as it is believed it can provide some level of protection, but it's also a fun little way users can customize their iPhones to fit their style better. However, some people argue that case-free is the way to go.

Do I Need an iPhone Case?

For a lot of iPhone users, the iPhone case is an extra level of security and protection for their expensive smartphones. A lot of iPhone cases try to sell users on the feature that it takes the shock from impacts ensuring that the iPhone display and body remains intact.

You have companies like OttterBox, Spigen, and JETech that have their entire marketing revolve around keeping your iPhone safe from the daily rigors of life and more.

Some users just love having iPhone cases for the aesthetic of it and have multiple kinds for different moods, occasions and even outfits. There's an entirely different market for those fun, quirky-designed iPhone cases, but brands like Casetify have merged fun designs with safety features to keep your iPhone secure as well.

Whatever the case (pun intended) may be, having a phone case on your iPhone is the norm. However, on the internet, you would find a lot of caseless iPhone users who talk about why they decided to ditch the shell and leave their iPhones as bare as they got it fresh from the box.

3 Reasons Why Caseless iPhone Is Better

3. Appreciate Original Design

The primary reason a lot of people ditch the phone case is to better appreciate the design of the iPhone. As writer Nick Statt wrote in his The Verge article, "It feels like a crime to put a case on the nicest smartphone Apple's ever made." Reddit users also share the same sentiment, thinking that the design of their iPhones are too beautiful to just hide away in a case.

Even Neil deGrasse Tyson doesn't put a case on his phone because he likes how thin it is.

2. Cases Are Counterintuitive

Maria Teresa Hart from Vox had a boss who ditched the phone case and explained that a great deal of money and effort was put into making the iPhone as slim as it is and he finds it counterintuitive to slap a thick case over it. Other people would agree as well. They enjoy how light the phone is and don't see why they have to weigh it down with clunky iPhone cases.

1. Improved Protection

This one is particularly for those who own iPhone 12 models. Recently, Apple has gone ahead and made the choice to fit their iPhone 12 range with Ceramic Shielf which offers four times better drop protection than the previous iPhone models, as Cnet said.

Some people find that that is enough "protection" they need and rock the phone case free, again, because it is beautifully designed and find it ridiculous to cover it up.

For peace of mind, a Reddit use said they bought AppleCare just in case.

