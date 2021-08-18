Should You Wait for iPhone 13? 5 Reasons You Should Buy iPhone 12 Instead!

The iPhone 13 is scheduled to be released this September, but should you wait to upgrade? While the trend is to always have the latest iPhone, not all the latest-and-greatest phone feature is everyone's cup of tea. The iPhone 12 is an excellent device and purchasing it over the iPhone 13 could be the better choice.

Why Should You Upgrade Your iPhone?

The most straightforward answer to needing to upgrade your iPhone is if you have an old and outdated model. This is especially true for iPhone owners whose units are no longer supported by iOS updates.

If you own an iPhone 11, it doesn't really make sense to need to upgrade to the iPhone 12 because there isn't much of a performance difference, Cnet pointed out. But if you own an iPhone 8 or an iPhone in the X series, the iPhone 12's advanced A14 Bionic CPU and OLED screen will be a pleasant upgrade.

If your iPhone's hardware is damaged, like having a cracked screen, it is best to upgrade your unit especially if it is impairing how you use the phone. Similarly, having a faulty battery that keeps dying on you is also a sign to upgrade your device, or have the battery replaced the very least.

5 Reasons to Buy the iPhone 12 over the iPhone 13

5. Ceramic Shield Displaay

The ceramic shield display on the iPhone 12 is a great improvement compared to previous materials used by Apple. The display is made to be harder than most metals and means that it will stand daily wear and tear with no problem, Cnet said.

For users who simply want a good, reliable iPhone that can stand the test of time, the iPhone 12 can at least guarantee that its screen won't crack.

4. OLED Panels

The display on the iPhone 12 series offer punchier colors and true black, Tom's Guide explained. It is unsure whether or not the iPhone 13 will offer the rumored Super Retina XDR OLED panels but the current OLED screens fitted in the iPhone 12 are already really great displays.

3. 5G Feature

Though 5G wireless isn't available everywhere yet, people have been overhyping this new feature. If you do have an interest in connecting to 5G cellular networks, the iPhone 12 is currently the only iPhone compatible with 5G.

2. A14 Bionic Chip

The iPhone 12's A14 Bionic chip processor is already one of the top-performing chips in the market, even beating the Snapdragon 888 fitted in powerful Android smartphones, Tom's Guide said.

1. Price Matters

Considering the price, the iPhone 12 will be cheaper than the iPhone 13. It is unsure by how much, but considering how Apple does want to drive up sales for the newer model, retailers may offer up deals to make room for newer stock.

Upgrading your phone does not mean breaking the bank either. Check with your service provider if you are eligible for an upgrade with your phone plan. You can also check in to see if there are any trade-in specials to offset the cost of a new phone.

