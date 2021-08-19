Czarina Grace Del Valle Tech

Sony PS5 Restock Error Angers Fans on Twitter; But There Are Success Stories!

Sony PS5 Restock Error Angers Fans on Twitter; But There Are Success Stories!
The Sony PS5 restock on Thursday ended up as a disaster. People had to wait for hours, only to be notified that the gaming console has already sold out. Tricked fans have taken over Twitter to vent out their frustration. Photo : Tamara Bitter/Unsplash

The Sony PS5 restock on Thursday ended up as a disaster. People had to wait for hours, only to be notified that the gaming console has already sold out. Tricked fans have taken over Twitter to vent out their frustration.

According to Comicbook, PlayStation Direct recently restocked their next-gen gaming consoles. Up to date, PlayStation Direct has arguably the fairest system for selling PS5, using a lottery technique on all the users in queue during the sale. With this strategy, the retailer does not decide its buyer based on their internet connection or scalper status. Customers in the queue all have a chance to get chosen as winners.

Typically, PlayStation Direct notifies subscribers through email. These emails contain restocks alerts, sale schedule notifications, and a link invitation to the queue system. During queue, the sale lasts for 20-30 minutes. Unfortunately, the recent PS5 restock sale lasted longer than that.

PS5 Restock Error Angers Fans on Twitter: Rage Comments

PlayStation Direct usually alerts their queuing customers when all PS5 gaming consoles have been sold. For some reason, users never got the alert this time. Instead, they had to wait over an hour in their "ongoing queue." In highlight, the waiting fans eventually reached the checkout button. However, the error made itself evident when the PS5 listed in their cart was indicated "out of stock."

Many PlayStation fans are not happy to be tricked.

PS5 tracker @Wario64 tweeted that PlayStation Direct never changed their in-queue message, despite its PS5 consoles going out of stock 20 minutes earlier.

Many users followed the PS5 tracker Matt Swider for real-time notification. Twitter user @armandwelsh waited over two hours to finish the queue process, only to be notified that all stocks have been sold out.

Twitter user Ceff managed to "get an order" for two different devices after waiting an hour. Both got a sold out error on the checkout process.

Others had problems with the "Place Order" button. This user later realized it was a stock error.

Twitter user TearDrinkers tried to bypass the error problems three times. All attempts were rejected.

Read Also: New Look into 'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' Offer Customization Options and new "Grand Underground" 

Success Stories: How To Get PlayStation 5 Console

Despite the frustration others might feel, the whole restock event was not a complete failure. Other users also tweeted their success of buying PS5 gaming consoles after nearly a year of trying.

Twitter user Samantha Hennegan recommends a lot of patience in the process

This user managed to snag their PS5 Disc within two minutes on the PlayStation Direct queue line.

 Twitter user Heather Crary was thankful for the instructions that helped them buy their PS5.

Twitter user George Lewis suggested to follow Matt Swider for more PS5 sales updates.

Related Article: 'Elder Scrolls Online' Free to Play: How to Download Game Before August 30 Deadline

© 2021 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Tags PS5 restock sony PS5 restock error PlayStation 5 PS Direct Sony Direct PlayStation Direct PlayStation Direct Restock

Trending News

Adertisement

More from iTechPost