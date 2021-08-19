Sony PS5 Restock Error Angers Fans on Twitter; But There Are Success Stories!

The Sony PS5 restock on Thursday ended up as a disaster. People had to wait for hours, only to be notified that the gaming console has already sold out. Tricked fans have taken over Twitter to vent out their frustration.

According to Comicbook, PlayStation Direct recently restocked their next-gen gaming consoles. Up to date, PlayStation Direct has arguably the fairest system for selling PS5, using a lottery technique on all the users in queue during the sale. With this strategy, the retailer does not decide its buyer based on their internet connection or scalper status. Customers in the queue all have a chance to get chosen as winners.

Typically, PlayStation Direct notifies subscribers through email. These emails contain restocks alerts, sale schedule notifications, and a link invitation to the queue system. During queue, the sale lasts for 20-30 minutes. Unfortunately, the recent PS5 restock sale lasted longer than that.

PS5 Restock Error Angers Fans on Twitter: Rage Comments

PlayStation Direct usually alerts their queuing customers when all PS5 gaming consoles have been sold. For some reason, users never got the alert this time. Instead, they had to wait over an hour in their "ongoing queue." In highlight, the waiting fans eventually reached the checkout button. However, the error made itself evident when the PS5 listed in their cart was indicated "out of stock."

Many PlayStation fans are not happy to be tricked.

PS5 tracker @Wario64 tweeted that PlayStation Direct never changed their in-queue message, despite its PS5 consoles going out of stock 20 minutes earlier.

Sony doesn't want to update the message, but PS5 consoles have been OOS like 20 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/89Se6Abl55 — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 19, 2021

Many users followed the PS5 tracker Matt Swider for real-time notification. Twitter user @armandwelsh waited over two hours to finish the queue process, only to be notified that all stocks have been sold out.

I call BS in the queue process. After 2hrs it let me in to tell me out of stock. No way they had stock for 2hrs. Why do they do this? Why not just tell us no more left? — ΛΓΜΛΠD WΞLSΗ (@ArmandWelsh) August 19, 2021

Twitter user Ceff managed to "get an order" for two different devices after waiting an hour. Both got a sold out error on the checkout process.

Opened on 2 devices, got over an hour for one and 27 minutes for the other add to cart button was there but after login got a sold out error. — Ceff (@CrystalFoss) August 19, 2021

Others had problems with the "Place Order" button. This user later realized it was a stock error.

I just put my info in the cart and I didn't even get a out of stock error. The place order button was just broken or something, that was probably like my only chance this YEAR to get a ps5. Now it's out of stock. — DankMatter (@DankMatter6) August 19, 2021

Twitter user TearDrinkers tried to bypass the error problems three times. All attempts were rejected.

Bruh I got a payment info error 3 TIMES. And they sold out -______- — TearDrinkers™ (@TearDrinkers) August 19, 2021

Read Also: New Look into 'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' Offer Customization Options and new "Grand Underground"

Success Stories: How To Get PlayStation 5 Console

Despite the frustration others might feel, the whole restock event was not a complete failure. Other users also tweeted their success of buying PS5 gaming consoles after nearly a year of trying.

Twitter user Samantha Hennegan recommends a lot of patience in the process

I'm sure you've wasted an hour of your life doing worse.. lol



It took me 8 months to final score 1 ps and 2 xboxs and just earlier this week I got another ps.



It's called patience. — Samantha Hennegan (@pandaxxboo) August 19, 2021

This user managed to snag their PS5 Disc within two minutes on the PlayStation Direct queue line.

I had an email invite and was able to queue at 2:00 CST. When I clicked in, I was only waiting for 2 min and was able to snag a PS5 Disc. Took forever to get one! Good luck everyone!!! — Absent Tiasm (@BlindCompass) August 19, 2021

Twitter user Heather Crary was thankful for the instructions that helped them buy their PS5.

Thank you for the detailed directions. I did exactly what you said and it took about 45 min for me to get in and check out with one. — Heather Crary (@hcrary3) August 19, 2021

Twitter user George Lewis suggested to follow Matt Swider for more PS5 sales updates.

I got my PS5 from a drop that I was notified about from this Twitter feed. Chip supply and scalpers are screwing up the PS5 sales for gamers — George Lewis (@ghlewis2) August 19, 2021

Related Article: 'Elder Scrolls Online' Free to Play: How to Download Game Before August 30 Deadline