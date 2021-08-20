QuakeCon 2021: Free Goodies, Steam Sale, Schedule, and How To Stream Online

The QuakeCon 2021 three-day event has been jam-packed with panels, presentations, and new looks at fan-favorite games. Bethesda and id Software have a lot in store for the attendees.

QuakeCon 2021 began on August 19, at 7 pm British Summer Time or 11 am Pacific Time.

QuakeCon 2021 What to Expect

QuakeCon 2021 kicked off with a note from Pete Hines and Erin Losi, Asume Tech reported. Shortly after that, Quake delivered a presentation to celebrate 25 years of "Quake." The first day ended with Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin from id Software as they showed fans a new look at "Doom Eternal.

Fans can expect panels focused on games like "Deathloop" for the PS5, "Fallout 79," and "Skyrim."

It is also rumored that a new "Quake" will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The new version of the classic shooter should be revealed during the event.

Fans should also stay tuned for the "Quake" World Championship Grand Finals on the last day.

To make the whole celebration even better, fans get to receive a number of free in-game items like skins, profile icons, and more.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition announced, launching November 11



You can upgrade the Special Edition to the Anniversary Edition



Free next-gen upgrade coming soon



QuakeCon 2021 Steam Sale

As part of the celebration, QuakeCon 2021's Steam Sale also started, dropping the prices of "Doom," "Doom Eternal," "The Elder Scrolls Online," the "Wolfenstein" franchise, and other big titles. The Steam Sale is expected to run through the entirety of QuakeCon, according to Attack of the Fanboy, beginning from August 19 until August 21.

The deals are set to expire the next week, on Tuesday, August 24, just in case other people won't make it to the actual QuakeCon. "Doom" can be bought for $4.99 and Award-Winning "Doom Eternal" can be picked up for $14.99. Discounts can drop the prices to as low as 85 percent off the original price.

QuakeCon 2021 Schedule and How to Stream Online

If you missed out on Day 1, don't worry! There's still so much in store for you for the next two days.

August 19, Thursday QuakeCon 2021 Schedule

Welcome to QuakeCon 2021: 11 am PT

Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and Machine Games: 11:05 am PT

Deep Dive into "Deathloop:" 11:30 am PT

"Fallout 76": Making Appalachia Your Own with Fallout Worlds: 12 pm PT

Inside the Award-Winning "The Elder Scrolls Online" with ZeniMax Online Studios: 1:30 pm PT

Reliving the Opening of "Skyrim" with the Creators from BGS: 2 pm PT

"Doom Eternal" Studio Update: 2:30 pm PT

August 20, Friday QuakeCon 2021 Schedule

These events are more UK-centered, Asume Tech noted.

UK - "Fallout 76" - UK Stream Team Build-a-Thon: 6:30 am PT

UK - Let's Talk "Quake" with Digital Foundry: 7:45 am PT

"Deathloop" Meets its Makers: 11:15 am PT

WeRateDog's Matt Nelson and Pete Hines Rate Dogs & More: 12:30 pm PT

"Code Orange vs Quake" Music Video Debut: 1:15 pm PT

"Alienware" - Fundraising and Raising Heck with Anna Maree: 2 pm PT

"The Elder Scrolls Online" - Dungeon Speed Run Competition: 3:30 pm PT

Exclusive Musical Performance by Trivium: 5 pm PT

"Skyrim" - 10th Anniversary Interactive Fun Run with Gus Johnson: 6 pm PT

August 21, Saturday QuakeCon 2021 Schedule

UK - "Doom Eternal"- "Prayer vs Slayer": 6:00 am PT

UK - ESO - Through Flames of Ambition with the UK Stream Team: 7:45 am PT

"Doom Eternal" BATTLEMODE Community Bonanza!: 11 am PT

"Fallout 76" - C.A.M.P. Love It or Nuke It: 12:30 pm PT

"Quake" World Championship Grand Finals: 1:45 pm PT

"The Elder Scrolls Online" - Live Art Creation: 3:30 pm PT

Fans can virtually join in on the action live via Bethesda's Twitch channel.

